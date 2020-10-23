Ginnie Graham: Be civil to our civil servants who are working at local election boards

For the third time this year, I voted by mail. The ballot shows up on the Oklahoma Election Board’s voter portal as being received on Oct. 13.
That’s an online feature on the agency’s website for voters to make sure their ballot is at the local election board. It also lists a voting history.
Since August 1999, I proudly boast having cast a ballot in 68 elections, from annual school runoff elections to the big presidential choices. I’m not going to let a pandemic stop me now.
Absentee ballots have become popular for those who want to stay away from the potential of COVID-19 lessen Election Day wait times. Oklahoma voters have requested 328,246 absentee ballots this year.
So far, about 52% (171,679) have been returned, said Misha Mohr, public information officer at Oklahoma Election Board. That’s already more than the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election (101,253).
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 6 p.m. Tuesday. If mailed, it must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. If hand-delivered, the voter must take it to the local election board with appropriate identification by the end of business Nov. 2.
For those new to absentee voting, a video tutorial and detailed instructions are on the Election Board website. But, local election board staffs have also been answering a lot of calls from voters worried their ballot will be tossed.
“People do get emotionally charged during election years; that’s pretty typical for any election,” Mohr said. “But, this year that is at a higher volume, especially for people who don’t normally show up to vote but are interested in the absentee process.”
The presidential campaign amped up fringe theories regarding mishandled mailed-ballots and voter fraud. Those allegations have been either exaggerated or non-existent.
It has put some voters on edge or in a surly mood.
“Sometimes instead of calling to find a solution to a problem, the reaction is to assume some type of conspiracy or fraud. In reality, it is a mistake or misunderstanding about the process,” Mohr said.
“The gut reaction is that something must be going on when there is actually a simple answer.”
The latest call-to-action is poll watching, urged by President Donald Trump in a debate and at his rallies. What he means by that has been undefined.
It’s not a big leap to assume people can arrive unannounced at a local precinct to stare down voters and poll workers. They cannot; that’s illegal.
Poll watching is a specifically governed activity sanctioned by the Oklahoma Election Board secretary. Oklahoma law allows for political parties or candidates to sponsor watchers, but they must go through certification process.
Once approved, the watchers may only observe machines before and after voting and during any repairs. They cannot be present while voting occurs.
State law makes it a misdemeanor for an unauthorized person to remain within 50 feet of a ballot box during an election. This is to prevent voter intimidation or electioneering.
“You can’t just suddenly show up at the polls and watch everyone vote,” Mohr said. “A person has to qualify and be certified.”
The public can view the count of absentee ballots during open meetings at local election boards. Each county sets its meetings. With the increase in mailed-in ballots, some counties are holding multiple meetings.
Tulsa County has already started to hold them, with masks required and other public safety precautions in place. Special meetings are scheduled through next week and on Saturdays starting at 9 a.m.
In addition, the election board staff has been working 12-hour days (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and on weekends preparing for the general election.
“You can imagine everyone is tired, but we are committed to seeing the successful end to this election,” said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. “Overall, the morale is very good.”
Americans are growing uneasy in their confidence about ballots being counted as voters intended, with 58% saying they have such faith in the system, according to recent Pew Research Center surveys.
Sharp differences exist between supporters of presidential candidates. Only 36% of Donald Trump voters say the absentee ballots will be registered accurately, compared to 77% of Joe Biden supporters.
The same skeptical divide shows in confidence that mailed-in ballots will arrive on time for counting. About one-third of Trump supporters believe ballots will be delivered promptly, compared to 67% of Biden voters. Overall, 52% say they have confidence in the timeliness of mailed-in ballots.
These differences explain voting preferences.
Trump supporters are more than twice as likely as Biden voters to cast ballots in person on Election Day (50% vs. 20%).
Similarly, Biden supporters are significantly more likely to vote — or have voted — by absentee or mail-in ballot (51%, compared with 25% of those backing Trump).
It’s good voters are interested in how elections are run. But don’t listen to wild rhetoric or unreliable social media postings, both home to propaganda and actual fake news.
Ask those questions of our local election board staffs. Oklahoma has one of the nation’s best systems with paper ballots and electronic tabulation, no online-based collections.
“This is an emotional election in the midst of occasions of civil unrest, political unrest and a pandemic. Folks are feeling the stress of it all,” Freeman said. “For the most part, however, people are kind and understanding.
“My hope is that on early voting days and on Election Day, they can be cooperative, patient and understanding of our election workers, many of whom have volunteered to replace some of our older workers and will be working the polls for the first time.”
Voters need to remember to be civil to our civil servants at election boards.
“Workers are looking for ways to count votes, not throw them out,” Mohr said.
