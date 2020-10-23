Ginnie Graham: Be civil to our civil servants who are working at local election boards

For the third time this year, I voted by mail. The ballot shows up on the Oklahoma Election Board’s voter portal as being received on Oct. 13.

That’s an online feature on the agency’s website for voters to make sure their ballot is at the local election board. It also lists a voting history.

Since August 1999, I proudly boast having cast a ballot in 68 elections, from annual school runoff elections to the big presidential choices. I’m not going to let a pandemic stop me now.

Absentee ballots have become popular for those who want to stay away from the potential of COVID-19 lessen Election Day wait times. Oklahoma voters have requested 328,246 absentee ballots this year.

So far, about 52% (171,679) have been returned, said Misha Mohr, public information officer at Oklahoma Election Board. That’s already more than the number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election (101,253).

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 6 p.m. Tuesday. If mailed, it must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3. If hand-delivered, the voter must take it to the local election board with appropriate identification by the end of business Nov. 2.