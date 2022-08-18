Ginnie Graham: Back to school is getting more expensive

Each year at tax time, our preparer asks if my husband has met the $300 allowable deduction for out-of-pocket expenses spent on his public school classroom.

I laugh each time. That’s met usually within the first few weeks of school.

It’s not on decor. He’s not that much into having a stylish look; he’s a practical sort. Though, some teachers have Pinterest- and Instagram-worthy inspirations happening within their four walls — a delight for many students.

Most of what my husband funds are basic things. He makes sure there are extra pencils and paper for those who either forget or can’t afford it. Candy and snacks are big deal to help with the mood of the room; teens are always hungry and eating gets them more relaxed.

Tissue is always on the shopping list, and cleaning supplies. Some years, he’s led an extracurricular music club that comes with some expenses. Most years there have been specific professional development courses, requiring he buy software or books. And, there are a lot of little things that add up, extra paper here or antibacterial gel there.

That’s on top of teachers having to pay to renew their state certifications and other paperwork. Some teachers have to pay for their criminal background checks, depending on the district.

He’s no different from other teachers. All are sharing their Amazon Wish Lists and Go Fund Me lists with friends and families of students.

Teachers will spend on average $820.14 on materials for their students this year, according to the education site My eLearning World. That is 37% higher than a survey in 2015 and an all-time high.

That amounts to about $3 billion spent out of teachers’ pockets in the U.S.

How that breaks down on average: $193.55 on non-consumable supplies like books and software, $172.23 on classroom decor, $142.70 on consumable supplies like pencils and paper, $121.39 on food and snacks, $119.74 on student prizes and $70.53 on cleaning supplies.

Teachers do this to make their classrooms better and inspire kids to be their best.

In Oklahoma, salaries haven’t been increased to keep up with rising inflation. The Legislature last year bumped public education spending by 0.5%, which was largely earmarked for specific programs by lawmakers. So, teachers will feel a loss of pay this year.

Teachers are allowed to deduct up to $300 of their out-of-pocket expenses on their federal taxes. It ought to be increased to reflect current spending trends.

Oklahoma ranks 46th in per-pupil expenditure, which reflects the classroom environment and school offerings. At back-to-school time, that low ranking is felt by the line workers. EdWeek recently ranked the state 49th in its Quality Counts report, with poor school financing a driver in that low grade.

Families feel the pinch, too.

About one-third of consumers (38%) say they cut out some household expenses in order to afford back-to-school basics, according to a National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics report.

On average, families of elementary through high school students will spend $864 on school supplies, up about $15 from last year.

College back-to-school is about $1,200, mainly for dorm and electronics purchases. That obviously doesn’t include college textbooks, tuition and direct academic expenses.

Consumers are paying attention to more sales, tax-free weekends and other retailer deals, the report states. Also, shoppers concentrated their shopping rather than spread it out over several destinations.

The top shopping option was online (50% for K-12 and 43% for college) followed by department stores (45% K-12 and 36% college) and discount stores (40% K-12 and 29% college).

This year, I caught a break with a decision at my daughter’s school to eliminate uniform pieces. That saved a minimum of $100 by having her choose what she feels comfortable wearing, within the dress code.

The downside is now she may fret over what to wear, but that’s life. She’s still happy to have the freedom that I hope will result in more confidence. But, wow, shoes for teenagers aren’t cheap.

Schools in the Tulsa area are back in session this week. Students, teachers and staff are looking at this new year with high hopes.

As a community, we can do much to boost our neighborhood public schools. Check out those wish lists, ask principals or teachers what they need. Be respectful of the teaching profession. Every little bit helps.