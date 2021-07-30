Ginnie Graham: Avoid being scammed during the pandemic

“Most complaints were about major purchases like cars, appliances, and home repairs and maintenance,” said Arkansas Deputy Attorney General Chuck Harder. “Underlying complaints are financing of those purchases.”

One situation involved a furniture store offering credit to customers, who later discovered that it was really a rent-to-own contract through a third party with terms that ramp up interest rates.

A college student purchased a $3,500 puppy with financing through an out-state bank that used an imported interest rate. The student agreed to $107 monthly payments for 104 months, for a total of over $11,000.

“The problem is the lending institution complied with mandatory disclosure and the paperwork complied with Arkansas law,” Harder said. “There was not anything we could do. We are unable to help consumers in those situations.”

Officials say consumer education has to be a priority: Read everything, and don’t be hasty in making decisions.

There has been an increase in hand-held devices used in stores to sign up customers for credit.