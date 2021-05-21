Ginnie Graham: Answer to the myths around COVID-19 and youth

"However, the material never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. In order to enter the nucleus it would require a nuclear access signal which it doesn’t have. Since RNA vaccines are not DNA, it’s a different language, and it would need an enzyme called reverse transcriptase for it to be transcribed into DNA, which it also doesn’t have.

"And lastly, even if it had these other components it would still require an additional enzyme called integrase to actually integrate into our DNA, which it also doesn’t have. This means the genetic material in the vaccines cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way.

"All COVID-19 vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease."

If it’s safe, why weren’t youth included as eligible earlier?

Dr. Tyungu: "There are several reasons for this. When the vaccines were initially released, there were limited amounts and a high demand.

"Due to this, public health’s emphasis was placed on controlling the infection in those who were at highest risk of death — seniors and adults with comorbidities. As the rollout continued, manufacturers began testing the safety and efficacy of the vaccines on adolescents.