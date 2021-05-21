Ginnie Graham: Answer to the myths around COVID-19 and youth

My 13-year-old daughter asked every day about getting a COVID-19 vaccine after finding out she was eligible.
That's a side effect of raising kids as news readers: They know stuff.
After finding out about the Tulsa Health Department's walk-in clinic at Tulsa Community College's northeast campus, she was vaccinated within five days of the Pfizer vaccine receiving approval for use among 12- to 15-year-olds.
The whole thing took less than 20 minutes. She's not ready to ditch the mask until a couple of weeks after that second dose, but we're doing our part.
Not all her friends are getting in line. Some parents, even those who got a vaccine themselves, are holding back.
In Oklahoma, this hesitancy may be higher than in other places. Right now, the state ranks 41st in the nation in the vaccination rate, with about 32.5% fully vaccinated.
Not surprising, some myths circulating online are making their way into parent small talk. It clouds what is real and not.
It's natural for parents to be extra cautious, but getting accurate information is important for a logical decision.
To clear up the falsehoods and most consistent concerns, I sent Donna Tyungu, M.D., a pediatric infectious disease specialist with OU Health, some questions. Here are her responses:
Could the COVID-19 vaccine affect fertility later in life?
Dr. Tyungu: "There is no link between the COVID-19 vaccine and infertility. The infertility myth originated from a German epidemiologist who speculated that the spike protein found in the COVID vaccines might make women’s bodies reject a protein found in the placenta. That theory has been disproven many times over through clinical trials and real-world application.
"The fact is many women have conceived following their COVID-19 vaccinations, and trials with pregnant women have shown no effect on their pregnancy or the health of the fetus.
"The COVID-19 virus, on the other hand, has shown to not only affect the health of unborn children, we know definitively that pregnant women are at increased risk of severe disease after infection."
Could the vaccine interfere with their DNA?
Dr. Tyungu: "No. COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way. The chance of this occurring is absolutely zero.
"Both mRNA and viral vector COVID-19 vaccines deliver genetic material to our cells to start building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.
"However, the material never enters the nucleus of the cell, which is where our DNA is kept. In order to enter the nucleus it would require a nuclear access signal which it doesn’t have. Since RNA vaccines are not DNA, it’s a different language, and it would need an enzyme called reverse transcriptase for it to be transcribed into DNA, which it also doesn’t have.
"And lastly, even if it had these other components it would still require an additional enzyme called integrase to actually integrate into our DNA, which it also doesn’t have. This means the genetic material in the vaccines cannot affect or interact with our DNA in any way.
"All COVID-19 vaccines work with the body’s natural defenses to safely develop immunity to disease."
If it’s safe, why weren’t youth included as eligible earlier?
Dr. Tyungu: "There are several reasons for this. When the vaccines were initially released, there were limited amounts and a high demand.
"Due to this, public health’s emphasis was placed on controlling the infection in those who were at highest risk of death — seniors and adults with comorbidities. As the rollout continued, manufacturers began testing the safety and efficacy of the vaccines on adolescents.
"As these tests have shown a high effectiveness and many adults have completed their vaccination, the time was right to release this for ages 12-15."
Does the vaccine work as well on youth as adults?
Dr. Tyungu: "Actually, the Pfizer vaccine has been shown to have a higher rate of efficacy on adolescents ages 12-15 than on adults. For adults, the efficacy during trials was approximately 95%, while it was shown to be almost 100% effective.
"Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing the vaccines on younger children to not only measure effectiveness amongst this age group, but also to determine what is the best dose. It’s estimated that Pfizer will apply for an EUA expansion to these younger groups in September."
If children tend to be asymptomatic or not get as sick, why get it?
Dr. Tyungu: "The reason is simple: to keep them healthy. While many children may not show active symptoms, they can still infect others.
"In addition, children under 17 are still susceptible to serious illness, long-hauler COVID symptoms and even death. Also, newer variants have increased ability to cause more serious consequences of infection in younger age groups and so far our vaccines protect against all major circulating variants at this point.
"Between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, approximately 1.5 million COVID-19 cases in individuals 11 to 17 years of age have been reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Oklahoma, approximately 60,000 children 17 and younger have tested positive for the disease since spring 2020."
