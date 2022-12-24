Ginnie Graham: An awkward family photo becomes a well-loved white elephant gift for decades

No one featured in the Klein-sibling portrait taken 40 years ago likes it, but all — and a few others — have been its owner.

The picture, taken as a Christmas gift, once had a place of prominence in my grandparents’ Perry home and has since survived hanging in a barn, being propped against a garage wall and being stacked in various attics. I once hung it in a bathroom for a holiday gathering.

The longest-running white elephant gift in our family features the only known professional photo of Mom and my four uncles.

Many families will give professional portraits to loved ones as Christmas gifts this season. For the fortunate ones, there will be a good backstory and a chance to become legendary.

The 1982 Klein family portrait was born out of good intentions.

Typical of large Catholic baby-boomer families, the siblings spanned 15 years from oldest to youngest. The oldest three had a lot of photos together as children, while the youngest two had more sparse photographic representation. I’m not sure there is even a snapshot with all five in one place.

Once the oldest four left the house, Grandma realized that absence.

“She kept saying all she wanted was a picture of all her kids together,” Mom said. “We didn’t have one with all five of us because we were pretty spread out by then and had different schedules. But we decided that would be her Christmas gift that year.”

Christmas took on an extra meaning with my grandmother’s birthday falling on Dec. 25. But arranging for this epic portrait was its own dance.

My Uncle John was a bachelor in Tulsa working as a sportswriter, living what I considered the most exciting life ever, jet-setting from college football bowl games to basketball championships. Uncle Billy was working full-time; Uncle Bob was in college; and Uncle Pat was 15, still living at home. Our family — Mom, Dad, my sister and I — were three hours away in Grove.

“It was close to impossible getting everyone together. We had to work around everyone’s schedule, and John was the hardest to get because it was football season,” Mom said. “Plus, he was single. The last thing he wanted to do was drive home for a picture with his brothers and sister.”

It was postponed at least once, and Pat had to be coached on how to sneak around.

“He was in high school and home a lot. We had to make sure he wouldn’t say anything and knew how to slip away,” Mom said.

All the stars aligned to grant one free November afternoon on a day Grandma had an event to attend. Unfortunately, it was unseasonably warm, and the uncles still complain about how hot it was in their suits.

They are not good natured fellas when sweating, either. There were a few threats and some cussing. Near fistfights broke up when someone would say, “Hey, Mom wants this (the picture).” The power of an old-school Catholic mother cannot be understated.

But it was the photo session that sticks out.

“You would think as a photographer he would have a studio. No, he did not. He said, ‘Well, I guess we can take it here.’ Then he plopped me in a little chair in his living room. I did not want to be plopped in a chair, but that’s what happened,” Mom said, getting a little wound up at the memory.

“So, here I am in this little chair that made me look big in some random guy’s living room. At one point, he had Bob kneeling on the floor and another (brother) sitting on the ground. It just didn’t make sense.”

Knowing my uncles, the one on the ground would not have been John or Billy. Sure enough, the final product had the youngest, Pat, closest to the floor and not being Mr. Smiley about it.

“Then he took the most unflattering angle ever. He got on the ground, snapped a couple and said, ‘That’s it. We’re good.’ He didn’t take any test shots or even a complete roll of film. I knew it could not have looked that good.”

That would explain why Uncle Billy looks 8 feet tall standing behind Mom.

So, what did the Kleins think when they saw it?

“We all hated it, but all we could do was laugh,” Mom said.

But what was grandma’s reaction?

“When Mom opened it up, tears welled up in her eyes. She was so moved. She put it right at the entrance of the house so everyone who walked in the door would see that first. She was so happy and proud. That’s what we wanted, but that picture of us in some guy’s house is just not good.”

Grandma died in 1991, and Grandpa sold the house a few years later.

“Dad wanted to get rid of it and said one of us had to take it,” Mom said.

No one jumped at the chance. Uncle Billy decided to keep it, for who knows what reason, and put it in his barn for a decade.

“People kept asking me why I hung it out there,” he said. “I don’t know; it seemed to look better in a barn.”

Then one Christmas, Billy gave it to John as a joke gift. Then John gave it to Bob the following year. And it has continued to make its way around the family at any major event. It has been handed to the next generation and is now in the possession of my cousin, Nick.

The photo can pop up at any time and for any reason. It’s been given at graduations, baptisms, holidays and birthdays.

It has become a thing of beauty.

“It was not a good experience for any of us, but now it’s become something really funny,” Mom said.