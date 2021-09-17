Ginnie Graham: Americans have pushed for a more perfect Constitution

A small copy of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence sits on my desk next to a booklet of the Oklahoma Open Records and Meeting Acts.
It’s a bit old-school to keep reference books in paper form, but that’s the easiest way to dogear the most-used parts.
Of the two, the Constitution comes with a lot of self-proclaimed experts and scholars. The many contradictory claims of what is or isn’t constitutional has me often thumbing through the pages. I wish more people had the same passion for the transparency laws of state government.
To commemorate the signing of America’s founding governance document, Constitution Day is held Sept. 17. That’s the date of signing in 1787, with 39 of the 55 delegates giving approval.
A few were sick or unable to attend. But three refused to add their signatures, arguing that it was too flawed a document. They — George Mason and Edmund Randolph of Virginia and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts — were right.
But rather than give up on it, Americans have spent centuries striving to make it better, often in bitter conflict in doing so.
This day is celebrated by The National Constitution Center by emphasizing education. The center was established by the Constitution Heritage Act in 1988 as a nonpartisan nonprofit to increase awareness and understanding of the document.
Its website has an interactive portion with essays of different interpretations of constitutional passages. A podcast examines current hot-button issues such as the latest Texas abortion law and mask mandates.
A fascinating section describes how the Constitution was drafted, showing how the Founders shifted wording.
No matter how long I go down these rabbit holes of factoids and analysis, I’ll never be a constitutional expert. I will always be more of a trivia nerd.
Like, the U.S. Constitution is the world’s oldest of constitutions and shortest at about 4,500 words. Or, the person hired to engross (or handwrite) the document was paid $30, or about $883 today.
At age 81, Benjamin Franklin needed assistance to sign the document and had tears streaming down his face as he added his signature.
George Washington and James Madison were the only future presidents to sign. John Adams was in Great Britain, and Thomas Jefferson was partying in France (if the musical “Hamilton” has it right).
Four signers were born in Ireland. Almost half the delegates were Revolutionary War veterans.
The most modern city in America was Philadelphia, with 40,000 residents, a university and 10 newspapers.
The word “democracy” doesn’t appear in the Constitution.
The celebrations of the Constitution are usually of the current version, not the original, which had heartbreaking failings. But the self-proclaimed scholars, and especially those calling themselves constitutional originalists, ought not to erase history.
If anything, the continuing evolution of the Constitution is a wonder that makes it stronger.
The Founders must have known evolution was a necessity. They put in a section (Article V) explaining how to amend the Constitution. Even the passage of laws indicates that they knew the nation must adapt over time to survive.
Human rights are the most obvious and fundamental transformations.
The first draft infamously codified slavery through the Three-Fifths clause (Article 1, Section 2) and prohibited Congress from outlawing the Atlantic slave trade for 20 years (Article 1, Section 9). It gave Southern states an edge in congressional representation, though not for their slaves.
Interestingly, the words “slave” or “race” or euphemisms for them are not used, though reports of the oral debate included direct references.
It’s as though the Founders knew this inhumane institution contradicted the ideals of these documents.
The effect of slavery put in motion stereotypes and racist attitudes that transferred through generations. Americans today are dealing with the sins of those ancestors.
With each hurtle toward equality, whether voting rights or housing discrimination, the Constitution has been the guide and arbiter for fairness.
Citizens of Indigenous tribal nations were not considered U.S. citizens, not taxed and not governed by federal or state legislation. Article 1, Section 8 stated that Congress had the power to “regulate commerce” with foreign nation, states and “Indian tribes.”
Tribal nations were treated as outsiders on the land where their ancestors had lived for generations. It wasn’t until 1924 that tribal citizens were recognized as U.S. citizens. Even then, Indigenous people were subjected to unconstitutional treatment through land seizures and forced education at white boarding schools.
Women also were not identified in the Constitution as a group, except as “free persons” in the census count. So, only white women. They couldn’t vote or hold office; that didn’t change until 1920.
The Constitution provided a framework around the ideals of self-governance, still a unique view of life and the rule of law. Many other countries view rights as something the governance gives people, not that the people grant a government.
But the Constitution’s original version didn’t provide all people rights. Even today, people argue to take away rights or push to expand them.
Getting to a more perfect Constitution came after Americans shed blood and lost lives. It came through peaceful and violent demonstrations.
To look at this history is to honor that sacrifice. To continue the trek toward a better, more just governing document pays them tribute.
