Ginnie Graham: Americans have pushed for a more perfect Constitution

A small copy of the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence sits on my desk next to a booklet of the Oklahoma Open Records and Meeting Acts.

It’s a bit old-school to keep reference books in paper form, but that’s the easiest way to dogear the most-used parts.

Of the two, the Constitution comes with a lot of self-proclaimed experts and scholars. The many contradictory claims of what is or isn’t constitutional has me often thumbing through the pages. I wish more people had the same passion for the transparency laws of state government.

To commemorate the signing of America’s founding governance document, Constitution Day is held Sept. 17. That’s the date of signing in 1787, with 39 of the 55 delegates giving approval.

A few were sick or unable to attend. But three refused to add their signatures, arguing that it was too flawed a document. They — George Mason and Edmund Randolph of Virginia and Elbridge Gerry of Massachusetts — were right.

But rather than give up on it, Americans have spent centuries striving to make it better, often in bitter conflict in doing so.