Ginnie Graham: Americans do not have to live like this

The past week has informed me that words are not enough.

Neither are prayers, thoughts or good vibes. Those things aren’t stopping bullets. They aren’t stopping mass shootings. They aren’t barriers for what seems to be a growing subset of angry boys and men.

Every nook of a community has been violated by gun violence. Schools, theaters, grocery stores, churches, synagogues, office buildings, post offices, outdoor concerts, clubs, restaurants, big-box retail stores, subway cars, festivals and hotels.

Now, a doctor’s office in a medical building where thousands of people go for healing.

Like most people, I read through tears about the victims at the Natalie Medical Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus: Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love.

They led lives like so many of us, surrounded by love and active in our community. They gave so much of themselves.

Dr. Phillips was a Harvard-educated surgeon who also held a theology degree. He was on the John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation board and went annually on medical mission trips to Africa. Dr. Husen was described by patients online as a caring, sweet and sincere physician. Some of her college classmates and sorority members recalled a funny sense of humor.

Love was an Army veteran who recently bought an RV with his wife to enjoy retirement. He held a door open to help his wife escape the shooting. Glenn’s brother posted a grief-stricken message on social media, calling her one of the “most kind and caring individuals to ever live.” She was married and had two young sons.

These are people I would’ve wanted to know. These are people who ought to be with us today.

Last week, I wrote about the anguish over the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that ended the lives of 19 children and two teachers. The writing came from a pensive and frustrated place. It called for action and common sense.

Now, my mood is shifting, and the adjectives are changing. Angry. Indignant. Done. Fed up.

I refuse to believe Americans have to live like this. I refuse to believe we cannot figure out how to have safer communities and be within the spirit of the Second Amendment.

The founders of this country did not enshrine that right for Americans to live in constant fear. They could not have envisioned the types of killing machines we produce.

A political candidate recently told me that nothing stirs the emotions of Oklahomans more than abortion and guns. We have the least restrictive laws on guns and most restrictive on abortion. And lawmakers toe the line for election.

Even the mere mention of safeguards — background checks, waiting time, raising firearm-buying age — sparks a firestorm from the extremists.

There is a middle, and we are forgotten. We don’t want to ban guns, but we are frightened of this Wild West. We gave up after years of being discouraged and labeled. That was a mistake.

In our silence, laws that kept us safe were eliminated in a misguided definition of freedom. Our reticence allowed gun makers and lobbyists to create a culture of adoration around guns, steeped in a dangerous and ill-conceived definition of masculinity.

This rose a love affair with military-type weapons, particularly the AR-15-style rifle. This kind of semi-automatic weapon causes a lot of murder quickly and is a favorite among mass shooters. It is marketed to the disenfranchised, wanting to obtain a “man card.”

Add to this stew a growing anti-government sentiment, stoked by profiteers from growing political divides. It’s a deadly recipe.

Silence is no longer an option. If someone wants to run for office, which means having power to shape our public policies and laws, then we need to find representatives willing to change this status quo. We need people to stand up to the extreme ends of the political spectrum. We need to find balance.

If nothing changes, then nothing will change. Mass shootings will continue and deaths will mount. Everyone will be at risk, and violence becomes our norm.

That’s unacceptable. We are all better than that.

