Ginnie Graham: Almost all Americans like breakfast, Christmas and paid family leave

Of all the things where Americans find agreement, it's paid parental leave.
A recent YouGov poll from earlier this year found 82% of Americans believe companies should provide paid leave after the birth or adoption of a child. Of that, 68% think that ought to extend to men and women.
That tracks with other studies around the issue's popularity, though congressional lawmakers have been slow to act.
An interesting take came from Ohio State University's Chris Knoester and Ball State University's Richard J. Petts in the nonprofit The Conversation. They noted paid parental leave is as popular as chocolate, with 80% of Americans indulging in the guilty pleasure.
That got me thinking about how few issues Americans find common ground, especially in our current hyper-divisive culture. A few things popped up:
- 84% of households have at least one smartphone;
- 80% of Americans eat breakfast at home;
- 82% of Americans use social media;
- 80% of Americans shopped online for holiday gifts;
- 93% of Americans celebrate Christmas (though 65% are Christians).
So, paid parental leave ranks as important to Americans as breakfast, Santa Claus, smartphones and Instagram.
The U.S. track record for supporting new, working parents hasn't been great. It's left the option up to businesses, leaving workers with flimsy legal supports.
Of the 193 members of the United Nations, the only countries not guaranteeing paid parental leave are New Guinea, Suriname, some South Pacific island nations and the U.S.
Among the top 41 wealthy nations, the U.S. is the only country without a mandated paid leave program for new parents.
American lawmakers have taken a hands-off approach, amending the 1993 Family Medical Leave Act only a few times for minor changes. Most changes extend the non-paid leave to care for military members who have suffered injuries.
The act was revolutionary for its time, considering the only previous protection for working mothers was the 1978 Pregnancy Discrimination Act. That only required companies treat pregnancy like a a disability rather than outright fire women.
The Family Medical Leave Act provides workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for a sick family member, for an employee's own health problems or for the birth of adoption of a child. It promises employees the same or equivalent job upon return.
While that was progress, it didn't mean the problem was solved. It was just a first step.
The financial strain prevents many parents from taking the full time necessary. The caveat of an equivalent job led to workers being shuffled to different departments or responsibilities they never wanted.
The Family Medical Leave Act only applies to larger companies, exempting about 60% of employers.
Data on how many employers (private, nonprofit and government) offer paid parent leave range from about 25% to 55%.
Larger companies with more higher-wage earners are more likely to offer paid parental leave, according to the December analysis by the Women's Health Policy of the California-based nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.
Smaller businesses with lower-wage workers may not be able to afford the paid benefit, which is where government ought to help out.
President Joe Biden's proposed $1.8 trillion American Families Plan includes giving working parents paid time off for new children. They would get at least two-thirds of their salary, or up to $4,000 a month, covered by federal payments.
It has bipartisan support.
President Donald Trump asked for six weeks of paid leave for new mothers and fathers in his 2018 budget proposal, and brought it up again in his last budget proposal.
The Family and Medical Insurance Leave Act (Family Act) was introduced in Congress in 2013 and re-introduced in 2019. It would would pay parents up to 66% of their wages for 12 weeks, up to $1,000 per week, funded by a 0.2% payroll tax.
Federal workers were successful with the Federal Employee Paid Leave Act that gives employees 12 weeks of paid parental leave. The policy is part of the National Defense Authorization Act and was passed after President Barack Obama issued executive orders for this action.
Nine states, Washington, D.C., and about 14 major cities have enacted paid family and medical leave laws.
This is an area Congress members ought to find friends across the aisle. It's pro-family, pro-business and a boost to the middle class. This is the kind of program government is meant to encourage.
It's not socialism, welfare or any other social engineering conspiracy. It's a concept embraced internationally and across America's largest employers and highest-paid workers.
Now is the time to expand that for all U.S. workers. It's an investment in families, children and a strong workforce.
Featured video: