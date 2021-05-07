Ginnie Graham: Almost all Americans like breakfast, Christmas and paid family leave

Among the top 41 wealthy nations, the U.S. is the only country without a mandated paid leave program for new parents.

American lawmakers have taken a hands-off approach, amending the 1993 Family Medical Leave Act only a few times for minor changes. Most changes extend the non-paid leave to care for military members who have suffered injuries.

The act was revolutionary for its time, considering the only previous protection for working mothers was the 1978 Pregnancy Discrimination Act. That only required companies treat pregnancy like a a disability rather than outright fire women.

The Family Medical Leave Act provides workers up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave to care for a sick family member, for an employee's own health problems or for the birth of adoption of a child. It promises employees the same or equivalent job upon return.

While that was progress, it didn't mean the problem was solved. It was just a first step.

The financial strain prevents many parents from taking the full time necessary. The caveat of an equivalent job led to workers being shuffled to different departments or responsibilities they never wanted.