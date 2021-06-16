Ginnie Graham: A spoon sticking to a nose isn't a COVID-19 vaccine side effect

In elementary school, someone got everyone into the trend of sticking spoons on the ends of our noses during lunchtime.

It drove teachers nuts. We couldn’t even blame the COVID-19 vaccine to get out of trouble for the new-found trick.

Today, some people are falling for it, going by the many anti-vaxx videos of people sticking metal things to their skin. It’s attempting to back claims of microchips and metals in the formula.

That would mean we are being tracked or being made magnetic. It’s hard to keep up with it all.

The videos feature lots of keys and kitchen magnets placed on foreheads, and some do the spoon on the nose thing. It looks so real and unexplainable. Only, it can be explained and likely isn’t real.

The Great Magnet Scare of 2021 reached a fever pitch as a known anti-vaxx physician testified before a state legislative committee for 45 minutes, repeating those false claims and one about the vaccine connecting to 5G wireless technology.

My family is vaccinated, and we still have problems with internet fritzing out. So I’m for-sure not buying that one.