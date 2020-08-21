When Tulsan Judith Jaeger earned her nursing certification in 1963, she was presented a World War I replica of a nurse’s cape as a school tradition.
Women could not vote in the U.S. when those garments were originally worn, but they were allowed in war zones to tend to the wounded and dying.
Jaeger wore her cape during a centennial celebration of the passage for women’s suffrage last week. She held a sign with images of the Great War nurses stating “1918: We Cared For Your Sons!” and “1920: Nurses Want to Vote!”
“World War I was the first U.S. battle that women went overseas to serve as commissioned military,” Jaeger said. “Women certainly served in wars before but did not receive a commission. I was literally educated by nursing instructors from World War II, and they learned from World War I nurses.
“I am so appreciative to women who came before me, both for nursing and suffrage.”
The 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment ratification is obviously a moment for celebration, with the fun of period costumes, signs and speeches. Those in attendance Tuesday at the Tulsa Historical Society know their women’s history and current events.
There was also a sober undertone.
Obstacles to voting aren’t in the past. Right now, voters deal with growing restrictions, the latest being concerns over the U.S. Postal Service being deliberately under-resourced to slow mail-in ballots.
The bigger obstacle has always been voter apathy. In the 2016 presidential election, four of 10 eligible voters — about 100 million — didn’t cast a ballot. It’s one of the lowest rates among developed countries.
Those nonvoters tended to be younger, less educated, less affluent, nonwhite and Democratic-leaning, according to the Pew Research Center.
The Knight Foundation released a study earlier this year examining chronic nonvoters, those who have almost no record of casting a ballot, called the 100 Million Project. It found people completely disconnected tend to be lower-income, millennial, married and with less than a college education.
Of those consistently opting out, about 53% are women.
Reasons often cited are lack of faith in the election system and lack of interest in politics. Nonvoters also tend to interact passively with news, which leaves them with a feeling of being uninformed.
The 2016 election marked the first election after the 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared parts of the Voting Rights Act unnecessary.
That ushered in a slew of restrictions across the nation such as voter identification requirements, closing polling places, ending early voting and same-day registration and shortening voting hours. It led to long lines and frustrations.
It’s a reminder that rights are never absolute and safe. There will always be a group willing to take away, or significantly curb, rights.
This is why women put on their face masks and finest 1920 attire last week to remind everyone it’s only been a century that America has allowed women to vote.
Tulsa resident Rebecca Marks Jimerson channeled Ida B. Wells, the pioneering Black journalist, suffragist and civil rights activist.
“Ida B. Wells faced racism and sexism and never gave up,” Marks Jimerson said. “Even when her friends were lynched, she went in to find the truth and expose it.”
Wells never received her due because she was considered so radical, Marks Jimerson said.
“We have always faced challenges, and those challenges are not gone. But we have to push through that and do what is best.”
The Tulsa Historical Society has a featured suffrage exhibit, “Votes for Women: Striking a Four-Letter Word from the Constitution.”
The name came from curator Maggie Brown, who was inspired by the original language of the Oklahoma’s amendment that called for “striking therefore the word ‘male’” in favor of “citizens.”
Many of the items depict women’s lives during the 1920s: an ornate mourning gown, Tulsa County petitions for suffrage, news articles and a small toothpick holder stating “We Want Our Votes.”
There is also a corner showing the opponents of women’s suffrage, which included women.
“We talk about being on the wrong side of history, and we don’t hear about the people who were so against it,” Brown said. “I didn’t know about the antisuffrage movement and all the ways they tried to prevent a vote on it or keep it from the ballot.”
Those tactics are familiar. They include protests over eligible petition signers, putting limits on petition collectors and counting a nonvote on a ballot for the suffrage question as a “no.”
Anti-suffrage arguments were focused on the destruction of the traditional family and discrimination against motherhood.
Newspaper editorials (including from the Tulsa World) and some leaders referred to it as “propaganda,” quoted the Bible and Founding Fathers and characterized suffragists as radical. Some examples:
“There is no difference between woman suffrage, socialism and the present feminist movement.”
“I wish I could show them the ultimate result of participating in public life. It has but one end — the abandonment or at least the neglect of the home.”
“I believe that it is an attempt to turn backward upon the line of social development, and if the step ever be taken, we will go centuries backward on this march toward a higher nobler and purer civilization.”
Those claims ought to be familiar too; they have been used in every civil rights movement including the Equal Rights Amendment, same-sex marriage and now Black Lives Matter.
Tulsa business woman Sharon King Davis has spent a lifetime pushing for the power of women, particularly at the ballot box.
She distills the story of women’s suffrage down to a single vote, that of Tennessee state Rep. Harry S. Burn, who changed his mind during a roll call. Tennessee’s passage ratified the amendment into the U.S. Constitution.
Thought to be against suffrage, Burn switched sides at the last minute. It tipped the balance to women’s suffrage.
"We vote today because of one vote," King Davis said. "To vote is one of the key foundations of this nation. There is so much at stake with our election. Your vote is your voice, and you must be heard."