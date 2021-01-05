Gary McCoy, Cagle Cartoons
Wayne Greene: The history of the Oklahoma Historical Society didn't start with Bob Blackburn, just its legitimacy and its sustainability
- Updated
Blackburn, 69, has been at the historical society for 41 years, 31 as a senior executive, and 21 as the boss, the column says. In that time he's reshaped the state agency from a receptacle for old newspapers and the stuff there wasn't room for in the Capitol to a more academically legitimate and durable organization.
- Updated
Going through the belongings of your family’s empty home can be bittersweet: An old photo brings back a memory of a time and place, a hand-drawn birthday card takes you back to eight years old, the column says.
Nathalia Mireles-Mota: What's so special about Tulsa Honor Academy? It gives me a future that includes college
- Updated
This school challenges us to be better and take advantage of our opportunities, the column says. We receive testing and preparations for college that will help us in the long run. Our teachers are constantly putting in effort to give us a high quality education. I can say with confidence that it is an experience like no other, and I’m looking forward to how it will grow and teach us more in the future.
An overwhelming majority of lawmakers supported this year’s National Defense Authorization Act — including more than three-quarters of the Republicans who voted in each chamber — because, in their judgment, Trump’s complaints about the bill didn’t outweigh the benefits it will deliver, the column says.
- Updated
What if like a lot of iconic hit songs found, COVID-19 had something historically valuable hiding on the flip side, the column asks.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Rick McKee.
See today's syndicated cartoon by Dave Granlund.
I find myself with mixed emotions as I navigate a world of prudes, “shock” junkies, auto-pilot “cuss like a sailor” conformists and opportunistic fence-straddlers.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Mary McNamara: The worst Christmas ever -- the year the lights went out -- became the best of all for a woman whose mother confronted her alcoholism
During this pandemic year, I have spent a lot of time praying for the children of alcoholics and addicts, trapped by one disease that demands we all stay at home — and cornered by another that can turn a loving parent into a frightening abuser at the drop of an ice cube, the squeak of a Chardonnay cork, the column says.