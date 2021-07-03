Frank Keating: Remembering the few who did the right thing in a time of prejudice

Little mentioned was the courage of a few courageous white people who went to the streets to denounce the massacre. Dr. Charles Kerr, of downtown’s First Presbyterian Church, was one. He, his family, and his congregation sheltered terrified Black Tulsans in his church and their homes. My wife’s grandparents did, too. Downtown’s Holy Family Cathedral performed as well. Many people of faith were horrified and did their utmost to save the lives of their Black fellow citizens.

Our state’s history was also filled with discrimination, bigotry and outright theft from Native Americans, but there are also some examples of racial courage was shown toward tribal leaders in the years before statehood.

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska was uprooted from their ancestral homeland and forced to remove to Indian Territory. Custer’s defeat by the Sioux and Cheyenne terrified the government so they gave them the Ponca lands and sent the Ponca to the “warm lands” of Oklahoma.

Huge numbers of the tribe died on the way, including Chief Standing Bear's son. The chief promptly returned to Nebraska to bury his son in their sacred homeland. And he was quickly arrested.