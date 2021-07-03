Frank Keating: Remembering the few who did the right thing in a time of prejudice

My hometown recently remembered the tragedy of 1921.
The Tulsa Race Massacre was an unforgivable event. The brutality and agony were inhumane and calamitous to lives and property.
It would be years before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. could firmly remind us that the content of one’s character counts. The color of one’s skin is a piece of life in a diverse society. It is not a substance of anything, only an accident of birth.
Sadly, Oklahoma was born with a belief that race was everything. President Theodore Roosevelt was hesitant to agree to our statehood because he knew that the new ruling Democrats would pass Jim Crow laws as a first act of it first legislature. And they did.
And they went further. Speaker of the House William "Alfalfa Bill" Murray promptly sent to a vote of the people a constitutional amendment that said that if you or your family could not vote in 1865, you can’t either. It passed.
The sole Black legislator of the day, Rep. A.C. Hamlin (a Republican), was defeated for re-election. Many Black Oklahomans fled to Canada. Segregation followed. Black Oklahomans were shunned from the public square. Sunset laws assured that they were off the streets by sunset. It wasn’t a slavery redux. But close. Humiliation followed.
A few years later, when Black Wall Street burned, many feared that the Civil War never really ended. The slaves may have been freed by the 13th Amendment, but the Klan Democrats who ruled the place made sure that boots still squeezed Black necks.
Little mentioned was the courage of a few courageous white people who went to the streets to denounce the massacre. Dr. Charles Kerr, of downtown’s First Presbyterian Church, was one. He, his family, and his congregation sheltered terrified Black Tulsans in his church and their homes. My wife’s grandparents did, too. Downtown’s Holy Family Cathedral performed as well. Many people of faith were horrified and did their utmost to save the lives of their Black fellow citizens.
Our state’s history was also filled with discrimination, bigotry and outright theft from Native Americans, but there are also some examples of racial courage was shown toward tribal leaders in the years before statehood.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska was uprooted from their ancestral homeland and forced to remove to Indian Territory. Custer’s defeat by the Sioux and Cheyenne terrified the government so they gave them the Ponca lands and sent the Ponca to the “warm lands” of Oklahoma.
Huge numbers of the tribe died on the way, including Chief Standing Bear's son. The chief promptly returned to Nebraska to bury his son in their sacred homeland. And he was quickly arrested.
What followed was stunning. Four courageous white men, including Gen. George Crook, Custer’s boss at the Little Big Horn, took Standing Bear to federal court in Omaha. They argued that Indians were people under the Constitution, who had any and every right as any white man to travel as he pleased. His hand may not be the color of theirs, but if he cut it, his blood ran red as theirs.
I’ve written a book about the amazing courage shown by Chief Standing Bear at his trial. His cry for justice and dignity echoes through the ages. But, it also should be noted that, without the conscience-stricken, moral courage of those four, the insult to Indian personhood would have remained. The sun would not have shined but for their goodness. And it did shine.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we all traveled the way of our moral compass and not the way of darkness and selfishness and hate?
There are good people of every age who do so. Good things happen when good people make them happen. We need to follow their example.
Frank Keating was governor of Oklahoma 1995-2003. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by board members appear in this space most weeks.
