Frank Keating: Donald Trump is the best choice for president to manage the U.S. economy

Donald Trump is hard to like. Big. Orange-headed. Noisy. Quintessential New Yorker. Larger than life. A casino and golf course developer. A celebrity TV star. A real estate guy. A swashbuckler who rolls over the landscape. Crude. Rude. Thunderous. The opposite of what mother would want us to be.

Can we really take four more years of this? Can our ears stand it?

The answer is that we have no choice. Trump may be hard to like but he will be harder still to lose.

Just look at the record.

Before the coronavirus euniched the economy, the U.S. economy was on fire. Economic Output was up 2.9%. Homeownership was up. Labor force participation was up. Manufacturing employment was up. Illegal immigration was down. The bottom half of the asset and income ladder was recording strong income growth. Unemployment fell to a 50-year low. Minority wages were rising at an impressive clip. Tax cuts and a choke hold on excessive regulation certainly helped. But on Trump’s watch, the United States also became the world’s largest energy producer. That fact turbocharged the economy. Go fracking!