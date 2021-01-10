Frank Keating: Do you know the story of Oklalusa? You should

Some months ago, I joined Hannibal Johnson to tour the remains of Black Wall Street, the burial ground of dreams of equality, following the horrific killing, burning and looting of Black businesses and homes in early 20th century north Tulsa.

Johnson is an attorney and author, most recently of the seminal story of the massacre and its aftermath.

Oklahoma had been a state since 1907. One would have thought that the passage of the Civil War Amendments to the U.S. Constitution would have created one American family. Slavery was abolished. Birth in the United States assured citizenship, notwithstanding skin color. The right to vote was forever a sacred right.

But it was not to be. President Theodore Roosevelt resisted Oklahoma statehood. He believed that when the Republican territorial government was replaced at statehood by Democrats, the Legislature would pass Jim Crow laws and Black life would return to second-class servitude.