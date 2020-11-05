Faye Flam: Is the COVID-19 solution herd immunity or social distancing? A combination, actually

When you listen carefully enough and long enough to a variety of epidemiologists, you can start to see that their pandemic strategies are converging — or at least complementary.

This might seem surprising after the angry flap over the Great Barrington Declaration, which pushed a herd immunity strategy. A group more representative of the mainstream scientific community then presented a scathing response they called the John Snow Memorandum. What if these two approaches have more in common than it might appear?

The essence of the herd immunity strategy is to take advantage of the observation that COVID-19 is a thousand times deadlier in people over 60 than in people under 30. In principle, if you could find a way to protect all those older people, then encouraging younger ones to go on with life could lead to so-called herd immunity — a state in which enough people are immune to hold the disease in check.

Opponents equate herd immunity with running millions of people off a cliff. But there’s a reason it has caught on with some members of the public. It is, at long last, a strategy. That puts it far ahead of the Trump administration’s nonstrategy of doing almost nothing and telling people the disease will go away.