Ernest Istook: Oklahoma opioid verdict tests our how government is supposed to work

But on what basis can a district judge create and fund an expansion of state government? Is it constitutional? Those questions are posed by the defendants and in friend of the court briefs that oppose the ruling.

One precedent is the Oklahoma Education Association’s 2006 lawsuit which claimed a crisis existed because the Legislature was underfunding schools. OEA asked the courts to compel higher spending. The state Supreme Court rejected this, proclaiming that it would inject the courts into politics and would violate the separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

Now the crisis label is attached to 6,000 Oklahoma deaths (over a 20-year span) and countless addictions because opioid pills were prescribed too freely. Yet illegal drug traffickers were not sued, although they also are major causes.

The attorney general accused drug companies of making doctors believe their patients would not become addicted. Some settled, so ultimately the lawsuit was solely about whether Johnson & Johnson helped create a public nuisance, even though filings show the company sold less than 1% of opioids prescribed in Oklahoma. Although the state and the court order freely use “false” and “misleading” to describe Johnson & Johnson’s marketing, this nevertheless was neither a fraud case nor a criminal case.