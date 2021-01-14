Eric Olson: Sen. Jim Inhofe was the only Oklahoman in Congress who passed the citizenship test

Last Wednesday, only one of our seven Oklahoma congressional delegation members passed the citizenship test, Sen. Jim Inhofe.

When he ran for reelection last year, Inhofe’s opponent said “he was no longer up for the job,” an apparent jab at Inhofe’s age. When it came down to it last week, he was the only Oklahoman in Congress who steadfastly understood his constitutional obligations.

There is not one tenable conservative argument that can be made that explains the votes of the others in the delegation. His partner in the Senate, U.S. Sen. James Lankford, eventually voted to accept Electoral College votes, but previously had said he opposed doing so and encouraged the false narrative of the people who stormed the Capitol: that the November presidential election was less than free and fair.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul and Lindsey Graham articulated strong conservative arguments in their floor speeches against objecting to the certification votes.

The only plausible explanation for the position and votes of the rest of our Oklahoma delegation is fealty to President Donald Trump and fear of Trump’s political machine.