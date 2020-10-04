Elizabeth Wellington: What are we going to do about it? We're going to get (productively) angry

Identify the feeling. When your feelings of discontent start to bubble, call it what it is. Don’t stuff it deep down and pretend like it’s not there. This is probably the most important step, said Carrie Rowan, the Boston-based author of “Tell a New Story: 5 Simple Steps to Release Your Negative Thoughts and Bring Joy to Your Life.” You can’t fix a problem you won’t admit to yourself that you have, Rowan said.

Figure out what’s (really) making you mad. This sounds easier than it is, Copel says. Sometimes we say we are angry about one thing because we don’t want to face what’s really bothering us. You may think that you’re angry because you can’t go out, but the truth is, you don’t feel your partner is paying attention to you. “This can take some time to get at,” Copel said. “Now is when you want to meditate, journal, really sit down and figure out why you aren’t happy.”

Every day you wake up, you can choose to do something productive with your anger, Rowan said. Perhaps you start your day with a gratitude prayer or meditation.

If your source of anger is a relationship: Pick a time when the person hasn’t gotten on your last nerve — that’s the worst time to address an issue — and explain how you feel. Maybe you will learn something new about each other.