Editorial: Washington to look like an armed camp for Joe Biden’s swearing-in

Oklahoma's permissive gun laws will make state Capitol security more difficult. While guns are banned inside the building, protestors will be free to carry their assault-style weapons and sidearms openly outside the building. We'd like a supporter of open carry to explain how the soldiers and state troopers protecting the Capitol are supposed to distinguish instantly the Second Amendment patriot from the criminal lunatic bent on shooting his way into the rotunda. It's a situation fraught with the potential for tragedy.

We're proud of the Oklahoma Guards troops on duty in Washington and Oklahoma City. They enlisted to protect their nation and swore to defend the Constitution, and that's what they're doing.

It was disturbing to see some knucklehead waiving the Oklahoma flag at the forefront of the Jan. 6 riot. Merchants will sell that flag to anyone with a valid credit card, but that doesn't given the buyer the right to speak for the state.

The U.S. flag on the shoulder of the Oklahoma troops in Washington is a more fitting statement of what the people of our state believe in, and better emblem of Oklahoma.