Editorial: Washington to look like an armed camp for Joe Biden’s swearing-in

Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be unlike any other.
In the past, the swearing-in of a new president was a secure event that was mostly about ceremony and celebration. Wednesday, the scene will likely feel more like an armed camp and less like a national rite of renewal. Razor wire surrounds the U.S. Capitol and up to 25,000 soldiers are stationed to prevent violence.
All of that is necessary after rioting supporters of President Donald Trump — driven by his irrational denial of election realities and his extreme rhetoric — stormed the Capitol Jan 6, attempting to stop certification of Biden's Electoral College victory.
The razor wire inauguration is a sad but necessary step that further tarnishes the legacy of Trump, who will not be attending.
Some 400 members of the Oklahoma National Guard stationed in Washington for inauguration security.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has ordered another 100 Oklahoma Guards troops to help the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety deter violence at the state Capitol, a prudent but sad step.
Oklahoma's permissive gun laws will make state Capitol security more difficult. While guns are banned inside the building, protestors will be free to carry their assault-style weapons and sidearms openly outside the building. We'd like a supporter of open carry to explain how the soldiers and state troopers protecting the Capitol are supposed to distinguish instantly the Second Amendment patriot from the criminal lunatic bent on shooting his way into the rotunda. It's a situation fraught with the potential for tragedy.
We're proud of the Oklahoma Guards troops on duty in Washington and Oklahoma City. They enlisted to protect their nation and swore to defend the Constitution, and that's what they're doing.
It was disturbing to see some knucklehead waiving the Oklahoma flag at the forefront of the Jan. 6 riot. Merchants will sell that flag to anyone with a valid credit card, but that doesn't given the buyer the right to speak for the state.
The U.S. flag on the shoulder of the Oklahoma troops in Washington is a more fitting statement of what the people of our state believe in, and better emblem of Oklahoma.
Our prayerful hope is that Wednesday's inauguration will be peaceful despite its military look. There is more than unites our nation than tears it apart. Perhaps Wednesday can be the day that we all start to realize the truth of that axiom, and change our words and our behavior to match it.
