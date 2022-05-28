Editorial: Initial step taken to address Oklahoma youth suicide epidemic

Among the new laws passed this legislative session is one moving toward solutions for what advocates have called Oklahoma’s youth suicide epidemic.

House Bill 4106 by Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso, was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt last week. It directs public school districts and local mental health providers to develop a protocol for handling students in crisis. It is backed by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and state Education Department.

Supporters say districts have a patchwork of different policies on how to respond to students at risk of harming themselves or others. Some districts have no formal process. The law seeks to link community resources for children and youth.

It’s a good first step, but not nearly enough. No funding has been attached to the law, meaning it doesn’t broaden services or lower costs.

The law addresses acute situations in which students are in immediate need. It doesn’t provide for preventative care or treatment for symptoms leading to a crisis. It doesn’t put licensed therapists in schools.

HB 4106 provides a foundation for the worst situations. It is necessary and important, but hopefully it’s the beginning a much larger approach. We applaud the lawmakers who shepherded this law through the legislative process. Too often, Oklahoma’s greatest threats get drowned out by the culture wars meant to gain favor in an election year. Youth suicides, suicidal ideation and other brain health disorders have increased significantly in the last few years, exacerbated by the isolation and uncertainly of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Zack Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, called the state’s youth suicide situation a “true epidemic,” noting that Oklahoma sees almost 10 suicides or overdose deaths per 100,000 people in the 10-17 year old age range. That’s 32% above the national average.

School assessments indicate that 17% of Oklahoma students considered suicide in 2020 and 9.8% attempted. Hospital emergency rooms saw double the number of youths in suicidal crisis, sometimes leaving no beds for kids in physical health emergencies, according to Healthy Minds.

In January, the Oklahoma Center for Poison and Drug Information reported an “alarming” increase of poisonings with self-harm intent among adolescent girls. Cases more than doubled in a 10-day period, most using over-the-counter medications.

Tulsa World reporter Curtis Killman found that during the pandemic, Oklahoma experienced a 12% uptick in deaths due to suicide, drug overdoses and alcoholism. Suicide makes up the highest number of those brain health deaths, according to his analysis. Youth mental health needs to be on every Oklahoma priority list. Our children are dying preventable deaths, and our families need help.

Schools cannot do this alone; educators are not therapists. We thank the lawmakers who championed this bill and look forward to building on it in the coming years.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.