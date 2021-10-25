Editorial: Day Center expansion mirrors modern outreach to its clients

The expansion of the Tulsa Day Center reflects a shift in the approach in reducing the number of people experiencing homelessness.
At its founding in 1986, Tulsa didn’t have anywhere for people without shelter to go during the day. They would sleep on the streets or loiter in and outside businesses while waiting for overnight shelters to open. The Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry created the Day Center inside a 4,000-square-foot warehouse.
This offered a safe place but didn’t get at the heart of the problems leading to homelessness. Through the years, the Day Center grew as more knowledge about homelessness grew.
Last week, the center unveiled its $16 million new construction that added 16,000 feet in space that included a complete renovation of its existing facility and enlarged the medical clinic. It modernized the look that mirrors a progressive outreach to those it serves.
Four years after the Day Center’s founding, it started a night shelter for at-risk clients. Five years later, the metropolitan ministry spun it off into the nonprofit Tulsa Day Center.
From there, the decades added services such as a volunteer medical clinic, clothing closet, counselors and meals.
Other nonprofits either started or expanded its programs for people in homelessness. Groups including the Salvation Army, Tulsa County Social Services and John 3:16 Mission worked with the Tulsa Day Center to more effectively get people into permanent housing.
The programs found many common threads such as untreated mental health needs, high eviction rates and lack of affordable housing.
For years, the Community Service Council served as a convener of the groups for better communication and elimination of duplication. That evolved into a city of Tulsa long-range housing plan led by the nonprofit Housing Solutions Tulsa.
On a single day in August, Tulsa had 1,883 people experiencing homelessness. Of those, 293 were new to homelessness. A person was homeless for about 10 months before finding a permanent home.
Housing Solutions estimates Tulsa lacks a little more than 3,000 units to meet the housing needs and advocates for programs that prevent eviction.
The role the Tulsa Day Center plays is vital. It is often one of the first stops after a person experiences homelessness.
Its success can be largely credited to the family of Henry and Anne Zarrow, who three decades age adopted the center and issue as a cause. The support for improving mental health services from the family of Jack and Maxine Zarrow dovetails into this mission.
Continuing to help Tulsans find a home and get health care honors their memory.
As one of Oklahoma’s metropolitan areas, Tulsa will always need constant vigilance to help people experiencing homelessness. We congratulate the Tulsa Day Center’s commitment to improving its mission, shelter and programs.