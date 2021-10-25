Editorial: Day Center expansion mirrors modern outreach to its clients

Other nonprofits either started or expanded its programs for people in homelessness. Groups including the Salvation Army, Tulsa County Social Services and John 3:16 Mission worked with the Tulsa Day Center to more effectively get people into permanent housing.

The programs found many common threads such as untreated mental health needs, high eviction rates and lack of affordable housing.

For years, the Community Service Council served as a convener of the groups for better communication and elimination of duplication. That evolved into a city of Tulsa long-range housing plan led by the nonprofit Housing Solutions Tulsa.

On a single day in August, Tulsa had 1,883 people experiencing homelessness. Of those, 293 were new to homelessness. A person was homeless for about 10 months before finding a permanent home.

Housing Solutions estimates Tulsa lacks a little more than 3,000 units to meet the housing needs and advocates for programs that prevent eviction.

The role the Tulsa Day Center plays is vital. It is often one of the first stops after a person experiences homelessness.