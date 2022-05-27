Editorial: After the nation grieves, what's to be done next?

Too many editorials have been written about the unspeakable tragedies of mass shootings. We’ve prayed; we’ve grieved; we’ve called for change; we’ve seen this cycle continuously repeat.

What is there left to say? How does anyone make sense of the senseless?

Americans remain heartbroken by the Tuesday rampage in a fourth-grade classroom at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed. Seventeen others were wounded. The nation is united in mourning with the families and friends who face a lifetime of trauma.

But beyond that, what’s to be done?

That was a question posed in a Tulsa World editorial on Dec. 18, 2012, four days after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where the 20 children murdered were mostly 6- and 7-year-olds, along with six adults.

The answer, it turns out, is nothing.

For the parents of those children, that inaction compounds their pain. Making it worse were conspiracy theorists fueled by right-wing darling Alex Jones claiming it was a hoax orchestrated by gun-control advocates with help from mainstream media. Jones was found liable in a defamation lawsuit brought by the parents.

That’s where the nation descended in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook devastation. It wasn’t just politics; it was an ugliness meant to divide a nation. We need to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.

Since then, the U.S. has experienced hundreds of mass shootings, defined as incidents with four or more people shot or killed, excluding the shooter. So far this year, the nation is at 213, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Schools ought to be safe spaces. The same could be said for churches, grocery stores, theaters and music festivals. Americans shouldn’t live in constant fear.

An emotional President Joe Biden challenged the nation in a televised address to stand up to the gun lobby. Pro-gun supporters are already warning against any weapons restrictions.

Is anything likely to change? Going by history, no.

Sadly, that decade-old editorial made the same prediction: “There will be a great amount of arm-flapping and then the next big story will come along and this one will fade from America’s collective mind. Sad, but true.”

