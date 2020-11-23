Ed Wheeler: If you're looking for national unity in a political candidate, American history says you won't find it

When I grew up, the nation was divided as much as it is now.

In those days, the century-old division was regional, a residual of the Civil War. Now, our divisions are urban vs. rural, right vs. left, capitalism vs. socialism, religion vs. secularism and any number of other ways we can think to divide ourselves.

In the most recent election, appeals were made that if voters would elect certain candidates, they would “unify” the country. Such appeals were not only self-serving but unrealistic.

As long as Americans remain free to think for themselves, and barring a foreign threat, unity will continue to be elusive. Effectively, we have engaged in an ongoing family fight for more than 200 years.

From the end of George Washington’s first term as president, the country has been divided. With some rare exceptions, we Americans have been in a constant state of personal and psychological conflict with our own countrymen.

The first divisions were personal but grew with the development of political parties. The split between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson lasted until late in their lives. Interestingly, the men developed a deep respect and even fondness for one another as they aged. They died within hours of one another on July 4, 1826.