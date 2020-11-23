Ed Wheeler: If you're looking for national unity in a political candidate, American history says you won't find it

When I grew up, the nation was divided as much as it is now.
In those days, the century-old division was regional, a residual of the Civil War. Now, our divisions are urban vs. rural, right vs. left, capitalism vs. socialism, religion vs. secularism and any number of other ways we can think to divide ourselves.
In the most recent election, appeals were made that if voters would elect certain candidates, they would “unify” the country. Such appeals were not only self-serving but unrealistic.
As long as Americans remain free to think for themselves, and barring a foreign threat, unity will continue to be elusive. Effectively, we have engaged in an ongoing family fight for more than 200 years.
From the end of George Washington’s first term as president, the country has been divided. With some rare exceptions, we Americans have been in a constant state of personal and psychological conflict with our own countrymen.
The first divisions were personal but grew with the development of political parties. The split between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson lasted until late in their lives. Interestingly, the men developed a deep respect and even fondness for one another as they aged. They died within hours of one another on July 4, 1826.
In the early adolescence of our country, disunity became pronounced, and simple disagreements became so intense that they often became deadly. The 1804 pistol duel between former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton and sitting Vice President Aaron Burr was the most prominent example, but far from the only one.
The War of 1812 gave Americans their first real sense of national unity, but then the country was consumed with the personal and political battles between John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. Complicating any hope for unity was the further development of political parties, which organized to represent regional economic interests, laying the foundations for the Civil War.
The loss of 620,000 soldiers and an estimated 80,000 civilians in that war bled the country dry, while financially draining the treasury. The Union won, and slavery was abolished, but the weeds of disunity continued to grow in our culture for over a century. On occasion, events provided temporary unifying moments in American life, rather than politicians who claimed that they could heal the divisions.
The nation stood together in 1898 with the sinking of the USS Maine and the coming of the Spanish-American War. Again, in 1917, the country unified against Imperial Germany and the Central Powers.
Twenty-four years later, the nation was collectively infuriated and united by the Japanese attack on our fleet at Pearl Harbor. For the next 3½ years, the American people fought and defeated three foreign dictatorships simultaneously. On. Aug. 15, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered and World War II came to an end, every American celebrated together.
Tragedy has unified the country. With the death of President Franklin Roosevelt on April 12, 1945, the entire nation mourned. Eighteen years later, on Nov. 22, 1963, the nation was shocked with the assassination of John F. Kennedy; Republicans and Democrats grieved together. Again, on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked our homeland, murdering more than 3,000 and injuring 25,000 more. We buried our dead, but for the next 20 years, those who attacked us paid a bloody price.
But the instances of unity are the exception of American history, not its theme. Each rare instance of unity was driven by the events that occurred, not by the promises of politicians. The country historically will not unify until the American people realize that what issues they have may be overcome by trying to respect and understand their fellow countrymen with whom they may disagree.
Thomas Jefferson and John Adams showed us how.
Ed Wheeler is a Tulsan, a former Tulsa Community College adjunct professor and a retired brigadier general.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!