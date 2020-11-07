Drew Diamond: History reminds us that evil is relentless. It also reminds us of what we must do

Tuesday’s election was an emotional test for our nation, and it leaves troubling issues that tear at the nation’s seams. Whoever takes the oath of office on Jan. 20 must deal with two core threats to our nation, COVID-19 and racial inequality.
In the midst of the pandemic, the fight for racial justice in Tulsa persists, punctuated by both gains and losses. The racists amongst us are unwilling or unable to recognize the human rights, civil rights or dignity of people of a particular race or origin.
History, if we choose to pay attention, reminds us that race hate is a relentless evil. History also provides us the potential for cleansing ourselves of this evil. This potential manifests itself in community action, political leadership and personal growth. In the pursuit of racial justice, history matters.
History is on exhibit in the newly enlarged Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center at Tulsa’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. As you enter the Center there they stand: the Ku Klux Klansman in his white mask and robe; the uniformed Nazis SS trooper; and the torch-carrying polo-shirted Charlottesville white supremacist. These tangible examples are the embodiment of evil. They are all linked together by murderous race hatred. Consequently, we have been paying a terrible price owing to the very existence of racism and our inability to rid it from our lives.
Fortunately, the lessons of our Holocaust Center go far beyond the inherent evil. There is a legacy of the human spirit, the fight for survival, the courage of resistance, the sacrifice of liberators and a warning about the future. Currently in Tulsa on the eve of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, the imprint of racism’s history deeply marks our community, and, as always, our future is unfolding.
This past summer, I stood with other Tulsans on Greenwood Avenue in support of our Black Lives Matter street mural. Fifty years ago, I started my 22 years of service as a Tulsa Police officer, working a beat in this very neighborhood. At that moment I knew two things to be true about Tulsa: Overall support for the Tulsa Police Department was not in doubt, but by all community indicators, Black lives mattered less. Both of these realities remain true today.
In the four years since a Tulsa police officer fatally shot Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed with his hands raised, we have made no real progress in dealing with racially biased policing in Tulsa. Now, as then, driving while Black, walking down the street while Black and simply being Black in Tulsa is risky.
To make any progress on enhancing racial justice, we need to recognize that each of us, by choice, is either a perpetrator, a bystander or an upstander. The perpetrators amongst us, those who are openly racist by words and deeds, are easily identified. Many in our community, however, are bystanders, who do not engage in the fight for racial justice either out of apathy, fear or silent support of the perpetrators. Some bystanders believe that racial disparities driven by implicit bias and visibly manifested through racially biased policing is either overstated or does not exist at all. They hold this belief in the face of Tulsa’s well-documented historical and contemporary failure to come to grips with racial injustice. The upstanders, though few in number, represent the gold standard when it comes to being antiracist. They take personal ownership of their beliefs and demonstrate their commitment to achieving racial justice by engaging in direct political and social action.
In the fight for racial justice it is not enough to simply declare, “I am not racist.” You must make a conscious effort to work against all aspects of racism in your life, in your community and in your country. You must become anti-racist.
Drew Diamond, former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, is executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
