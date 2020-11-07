Drew Diamond: History reminds us that evil is relentless. It also reminds us of what we must do

Fortunately, the lessons of our Holocaust Center go far beyond the inherent evil. There is a legacy of the human spirit, the fight for survival, the courage of resistance, the sacrifice of liberators and a warning about the future. Currently in Tulsa on the eve of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, the imprint of racism’s history deeply marks our community, and, as always, our future is unfolding.

This past summer, I stood with other Tulsans on Greenwood Avenue in support of our Black Lives Matter street mural. Fifty years ago, I started my 22 years of service as a Tulsa Police officer, working a beat in this very neighborhood. At that moment I knew two things to be true about Tulsa: Overall support for the Tulsa Police Department was not in doubt, but by all community indicators, Black lives mattered less. Both of these realities remain true today.

In the four years since a Tulsa police officer fatally shot Terence Crutcher, who was unarmed with his hands raised, we have made no real progress in dealing with racially biased policing in Tulsa. Now, as then, driving while Black, walking down the street while Black and simply being Black in Tulsa is risky.