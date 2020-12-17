Dr. Sara “Sally” H. Goza: Vaccines save lives, and the COVD-19 vaccine will work

As a pediatrician, I believe in vaccines. I know vaccines save lives. That’s why we recommend all children and teens receive immunizations to prevent diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, polio, influenza, and HPV — saving them from serious illnesses and death. We look forward to when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children of all ages, once the research is complete.

In pediatric offices, we spend a lot of time talking about immunizations, including helping parents understand the science that proves vaccines are safe and effective. Sadly, we’ve seen how quickly wrong information can spread online, leading parents to delay or decline vaccines. Recently, this played out in measles outbreaks that infected hundreds in the U.S.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the same. It will only work if people agree to get their shot.

As the vaccine becomes more available, more physicians, of all specialties, will need to have these important conversations with their patients. We will have to explain that the science behind this vaccine is sound and followed a rigorous process.