Dr. Mark Morocco: One emergency room doctor says our nation has failed its COVID-19 test

Multiply that mistake thousands of times across our country and you have real trouble. You don’t have to get sick to transmit COVID-19. You can kill someone you’ve never met in another state, or their mother, or they can kill yours.

What you do matters.

We’ve reached that place in the movie where there are so many zombies we have to hide in the basement. Except the zombies are down there with us, fresh from an “essential” shopping trip, and now their kid has a cough.

So this column is a warning, a confession and a cry for unity — perhaps even patriotism.

If you come to me in the ER, you’ll never know what I’m thinking about you or your choices. Like the virus, I don’t care if you’re from Orange County or North Dakota. You’ll get 100% from me and my crew, no matter who you are or what you did — or didn’t — do. Even if you say this is a political conspiracy or a test of “liberty,” or you call us “sheeple.”

COVID-19 doesn’t care how you vote, where you live or if you die. The fire burns all around us and we are dry grass, from sea to shining sea.