Dr. Lamont Cavanagh: Have a holly, jolly (handwashing) holiday

Have a healthy holiday: family and community medicine expert offers COVID-19 prevention tips
As the holiday season approaches, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for safe group gatherings. A surge in Oklahoma’s COVID-19 numbers worries public health officials, particularly given the tendency to gather as part of Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s traditions.
While the COVID-19 vaccine’s research and development appears promising with rollout planned in early 2021, it simply cannot come fast enough to meet public demand as the pandemic continues. Hospitals are bracing for an increased number of patients this winter and the lack of available ICU beds in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and surrounding areas is concerning.
It’s important for the public to know the pandemic is not over. The numbers are, in fact, getting worse. However, there are steps we can take to help reduce the spread of the virus before a vaccine is available.
The potential to spread the virus, in addition to flu and other illnesses, increases any time members of more than one household meet in person. Alternatives for celebrating in a year unlike any other can reduce infection but friends and extended family members can also make changes to visit safely.
The CDC’s most recently published recommends include these tips especially for the holidays to help reduce the spread of illness:
Limit in-person activities before gathering: Ask guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. Keep in mind that COVID-19 can be spread by asymptomatic patients, people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms or who have not yet experienced signs of illness before gathering with others.
Get a flu shot: Flu vaccinations reduce the risk of getting sick but they also reduce severity of symptoms if you do come down with the illness. This year, getting immunized is especially important as statewide hospital systems face capacity and staffing issues.
Limit attendees: Keep groups small and have conversations with attendees in advance about social expectations during the gathering.
Celebrate outside: Move the party outdoors, including for the meal portion of the day’s festivities. If the meal is indoors, open windows to promote air flow.
Require masks: Even when celebrating outdoors, require masks of all attendees. Masks continue to be one of the most effective ways to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Only remove masks while eating.
Avoid contact and encourage handwashing: Skip the hugs and handshakes. Stay at least six feet from others. Take handwashing breaks and make hand sanitizer available.
Clean high touch surfaces: Disinfect areas like countertops and light switches multiple times during the gathering.
Change food routines: Use curbside pickup or delivery services to shop for food. Instead of a potluck meal, have only one person cooking with as few people as possible in the kitchen. Instead of serving buffet style, only one individual should prepare plates. Another option is to have each household bring their own food for personal consumption.
The holidays can be a difficult time for people during any year but this one may be especially trying. There are a lot of people, even in normal years, for whom the holidays are challenging because friends and family may not be around, especially for the elderly. During the present situation, it’s important to be cognizant of the fact that COVID-19 disproportionately affects the elderly.
Loneliness is absolutely a factor in wellness. My suggestion is to put technology to work here and still maintain that social distancing while seeing and hearing those that are at greatest risk if we were to go in person. I suggest teaching older relatives how to use devices that connect them with friends and family across the distance.
The CDC also suggests these alternative activities to gathering in person:
Consider sharing a meal virtually: Schedule a time to eat a holiday dinner and turn on video conferencing.
Share favorite dishes online: Share recipes online and exchange photos of finished dishes.
Play and stream together: Find a game to play online or watch the same movie in different households then discuss.
Reach out in other ways: Write cards, make phone calls and participate in gratitude exercises to stay in touch.
Find additional CDC guidance at bit.ly/CDCcovid_holiday.
Dr. Lamont Cavanagh is chair of the Department of Family & Community Medicine at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa University School of Community Medicine.
