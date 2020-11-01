Dr. Joshua Gentges: COVID-19 is taking so much from us ... needlessly

COVID-19 is not a hoax, or overblown or going away soon with herd immunity.

People who die of it would not have died but for this disease.

No doctors are falsifying charts to say a patient died of COVID-19 if they did not.

Strategies that emphasize protecting only the vulnerable and elderly and letting everyone else get sick don’t work. They do not protect the vulnerable from a virus that spreads without symptoms and will lead to unacceptable death rates.

Masks slow the spread of the virus. So does washing your hands. So does social distancing — try for six feet away.

Indoor venues — churches, weddings, restaurants, bars, nightclubs — cause large outbreaks, so just stay home.

Stay home, as much as you possibly can. The more you do, the faster we can return to a normal life.

You may not have symptoms, and you can spread it even if you don’t — with deadly consequences.

We do not have extra hospital capacity ... or nursing capacity ... or spare doctors to recruit. We are exhausting our health care workers, and some are leaving and do not return.