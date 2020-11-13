Dr. Gerard Clancy: United Way gives us a chance to get back in the narrative

Then the COVID-19 pandemic took us all my storm. Driven by the lockdown and economic strains, many of our narratives were at best put on hold, with hopes of a return to normal soon. But the relentless virus did not abate and instead has now killed more than 260,000 Americans. As it expanded across the U.S., the virus accelerated America’s health disparities with much higher COVID-19 death rates among Black and Hispanic community members.

For so many of us, 2020 may be written as another chapter full of fear, heartache and the prolongation of placing our lives on hold. But while we are on hold, there are great needs that cannot wait. Earlier this year, I began to see rising needs regarding our society’s high levels of distress with dramatic increases in suicidal crises and substance abuse.

So, I “put myself back in the narrative” as a frontline health care worker in full personal protective equipment all day long, staffing a large hospital’s emergency room, intensive care units and COVID-19 isolation units and as a participant in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. For me, there are still periods of fear and heartache, but these emotions are far outmatched by a sense of fulfillment in helping our fellow community members.