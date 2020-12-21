Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones and Dr. Jasmine Willis-Wallace: Fostering co-worker connections in virtual spaces

Effective human relations are critical in the current era of COVID-19, especially given employees’ need for a connection in the virtual workplace. In March of 2020, employers required many employees to shift quickly from in-person workplaces to working from home due to social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Several months later, surveys suggest that professionals are experiencing “Zoom fatigue” and a disengagement from co-workers. They actually prefer in-person workplace interactions rather than virtual meetings. These findings are crucial to workplace culture and can negatively affect both employee satisfaction and the company’s bottom line. Research on human relations indicates that when team members disengage, work performance and productivity decrease, and overall team morale plunges as well — which can then impact the entire organization.
The quality of interpersonal relationships is linked to human relations and one’s sense of belonging and connection within the workplace. An individual’s perception of connectedness to workgroup members influences the degree of participation and attachment to the group. Based on studies of motivation in the workplace, a sense of belonging is a human need, similar to food and shelter, and is extremely important to the psychological and physical well-being of employees.
Researchers agree that an individual’s sense of belonging at work is dependent on the strength of relationships there. Disconnected employees may struggle with establishing meaningful relationships with coworkers, which may lead to a lower commitment to the organization and an increased desire to change jobs. Here proven ways to facilitate a sense of belonging and connection among coworkers who work remotely and are adjusting to the new realities of alternative workspaces:
Create ways to increase social bonds
Gone are the days of exchanging news at the water cooler or stopping by a friend’s office. Since interpersonal interactions contribute greatly to developing and maintaining social bonds, it is important to set aside time during meetings to talk about topics other than business. Consider starting an office book club and discussing the book during meetings. Interesting and appropriate icebreakers and games are effective in interrupting the monotony of laborious meetings. Virtual meeting spaces can still serve as places to develop personal connections.
Be intentional about inclusion efforts
Another way to increase a sense of belonging among colleagues is to make an effort to include those whose ideas may be less visible, particularly on virtual platforms. Employing systematic ways to ask attendees for input on a project can ensure that everyone gets an opportunity to share. Becoming familiar with digital tools allows inclusive participation during meetings.
Recognize employees for adjustments to a new work environment
Team members can feel connected to their team when others praise their efforts to adjust to a new way of working. Working from home, assessing a work-life balance and navigating what it means to be a working parent are areas deserving special attention. Verbal acknowledgment of difficult times and words of appreciation can go a long way to solidifying the group.
Working virtually has become the new way of connecting with coworkers for many people. It is important to create a workplace culture that values a sense of belonging and actively works to eliminate employee isolation. Home living rooms have been transformed into physical work and school spaces, and virtual platforms have become the primary channels of communication. Successful human relations can foster camaraderie with coworkers while working at a distance.
Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones is an associate professor in the Department of Human Relations at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa. Dr. Jasmine Willis-Wallace is the director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at the University of Oklahoma in Tulsa.
