Dr. Brenda Lloyd-Jones and Dr. Jasmine Willis-Wallace: Fostering co-worker connections in virtual spaces

Effective human relations are critical in the current era of COVID-19, especially given employees’ need for a connection in the virtual workplace. In March of 2020, employers required many employees to shift quickly from in-person workplaces to working from home due to social distancing measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several months later, surveys suggest that professionals are experiencing “Zoom fatigue” and a disengagement from co-workers. They actually prefer in-person workplace interactions rather than virtual meetings. These findings are crucial to workplace culture and can negatively affect both employee satisfaction and the company’s bottom line. Research on human relations indicates that when team members disengage, work performance and productivity decrease, and overall team morale plunges as well — which can then impact the entire organization.

The quality of interpersonal relationships is linked to human relations and one’s sense of belonging and connection within the workplace. An individual’s perception of connectedness to workgroup members influences the degree of participation and attachment to the group. Based on studies of motivation in the workplace, a sense of belonging is a human need, similar to food and shelter, and is extremely important to the psychological and physical well-being of employees.