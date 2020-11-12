Doyle McManus: A Democratic White House, a Republican Senate -- Deal or no deal?

WASHINGTON — Before election day turned into election week, Democrats hoped for a landslide — a blue wave that would not only make Joe Biden president but would wrest control of the Senate from Republicans.

With majorities in both the Senate and House, their pipe dream went, President Biden could enact an ambitious agenda: $4 trillion in new spending on health insurance, climate change and other domestic priorities, paid for by big tax hikes on the wealthy.

A Democratic nominee once dismissed as a bland moderate might even become a transformational president in the mold of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

But the blue wave didn’t arrive. Biden appears to have won the White House by a healthy margin, but Democrats gained only a single seat in the Senate, two less than they needed to take control. They have another chance in Georgia’s runoff elections in January, but the odds don’t look good.

That’s why some Democrats have been so disconsolate despite their presidential victory. With the implacable Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) running the Senate, they see no prospect of passing the major legislation Biden promised.

That means the Biden era is unlikely to be transformational after all.