David Wiggs: People of faith must speak out; Capitol riot desecrate the Christian name

I want to address the events that unfolded at our nation’s Capitol Jan. 6 from the perspective of a Christian pastor. I am not a government or elected official, a politician or a political scientist, so I will not share my opinions about what all of this means for our country.

Yet, as a Christian leader, as a person ordained to serve as a representative of Christ, I do feel I need to say a word specifically about what happened and how the people who entered the Capitol illegally, identified themselves.

Many of them identify themselves as Christians.

I am very careful not to attack or demean other expressions of faith. I believe in the many ways people of goodwill express faith. Yet, this case seems so egregious; so far beyond the bounds of legitimate Christian faith, I feel it necessary to speak out at this point.

To break down physical barriers, to attack, injure and kill police, to threaten duly elected officials, to destroy and vandalize property at the U.S. Capitol under the banner of Christian faith, does not square with my understanding of who I am or what I mean when I claim the name Christian.

If we, who claim the name, do not speak out against this, then I believe we forfeit our faith and credibility.