David Hill: Rural Oklahoma hospitals face COVID-19 crisis

Oklahoma hospitals are reaching an insurmountable situation in the fight against COVID-19. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is proud to be among Oklahoma’s rural health care providers, but the reality of our state’s overloaded health care system is that we can’t get our patients into critical care hospitals for the care they need.

Although the vaccine offers hope, there won’t be enough vaccine available to reduce virus transmission until the spring. We must do everything in our power to act now.

We recognize first-hand that the COVID-19 battle is particularly hard fought in rural Oklahoma. According to analysis by the Center for Rural Health at Oklahoma State University, mortality rates in rural Oklahoma communities are approximately 20% to 25% higher than in urban cities. In Oklahoma communities within our boundaries, there have been 62,998 positive cases reported, and we have lost 608 people to this virus. On Dec. 11, there was a daily increase of 949 new cases.

Our rural communities are suffering disproportionately from COVID-19 because of the prevalence of chronic disease and lack of access to intensive care beds. Native populations, significant in rural Oklahoma, are 3.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 than white people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.