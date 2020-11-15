David Blatt: Oklahoma is dead last in voting participation, and that's not good enough

Why is electoral participation so low in Oklahoma? In part it’s because our elections tend to be noncompetitive. With one dominant party, national parties don’t invest significant resources in voter registration and get-out-the-vote efforts here, and there are few competitive legislative races to energize voters. In fact, a majority of state legislative races this year did not even draw candidates from the two major parties.

But just as important, it’s harder to vote in Oklahoma than it should be. We lag far behind many states in adopting electoral reforms that would remove voting obstacles and encourage voter participation.

There are many commonsense reforms that the Oklahoma Legislature should consider that would bring our election laws into line with many other states and make voting easier. Several years ago, the Legislature approved online voter registration, but the Election Board has thus far failed to implement it. Meanwhile, 21 states have adopted same-day voter registration, which allows any qualified resident of the state to go to register to vote and cast a ballot all in that day, and 20 states have adopted some form of automatic voter registration, usually when individuals renew their driver’s licenses. Oklahoma should follow suit.