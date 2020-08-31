Dariusz Cichocki: Oklahoma helps stabilize energy markets throughout Central and Eastern Europe

As a dual citizen of the United States and Poland, I am keenly aware of how the current Belarusian conflict affects world events.
Alexander Lukashenko’s Aug. 9 reelection triggered protests, and although the issue may seem a world away, it has a unique connection to Oklahoma because of our critical position in the global marketplace of oil and gas.
I am proud that my Tulsa-based companies, 3 Seas Energy and Getka, are helping to meet the growing energy demands throughout Central and Eastern Europe and stabilize markets for critical U.S. allies to achieve energy independence.
My background influences our corporate focus, so I would like to provide some context. I was born in Warsaw in 1981, a year in which world events set the stage for a tumultuous decade and ushered in a political sea change in Poland and Central Europe.
These changes made Poland the center of a movement that helped bring down a decaying Soviet system and helped free my birth country and many others in Eastern Europe to determine their own path forward. More than any other country in the West, the United States made this possible — not with weapons, but with ideas.
My own life’s path was shaped by these events. My family and I left Poland in the pursuit of a better life. As a child refugee, I grew up in many different places, including city slums and refugee camps. These trials made it clear to me and my family that the key to our freedom and a stable life would be a successful effort to establish ourselves in these United States.
My story is certainly not a new one, but it demonstrates the enduring pull of the American ideal. It is an ideal still calling to those who have lived in countries held back by history and willing to make sacrifices to live under a political system defined by freedom and the rule of law.
My country of origin, Poland, is in a position to play a major role in helping other countries in the region thrive. It is time for me to pitch in and do for others what was done for me. It is time to turn my ideas into action and facilitate efforts to help the region become more energy independent.
Today, Tulsa plays a critical role in the geopolitical strategy to diversify Central and Eastern European energy supply. I founded Getka Energy in 2018 and relaunched Getka in 2020 to refocus on a global market, connecting U.S. energy supply with European energy demand.
Named for my Polish heritage, Getka is a midstream operator with extensive experience in pipeline logistics and the storage and transportation of oil. Through a joint venture with Polish energy company UNIMOT, 3 Seas Energy was recently launched to provide a global platform to purchase and sell oil.
In May 2020, we were involved in the first historic shipment of U.S. crude oil to Belarus, and we announced a subsequent deal in July. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “[t]his competitive deal…strengthens Belarusian sovereignty and independence…”
Our recent successful efforts to export American oil to Belarus have set in motion various events that will have long-standing, beneficial economic and political impact on not only Belarus, but Poland, Ukraine and other nations in the region. Those first oil cargos represent a path forward for the entire region and will have an ever-increasing impact on the economic realities and national security of the United States.
Much as my journey in life was heavily influenced by events that began in 1981 in the Port of Gdansk, it also has been influenced by my years of experience as a student and as a businessman in a remarkably welcoming United States. I am dedicated to fostering a thriving business framework between Central and Eastern Europe and the United States. This is one of those rare moments in history when the development of a predictable and well-managed business environment can lead to a long period of prosperity and human development.
The recent conflict in Belarus should not detract from America’s vision to support the continued energy diversification of the country. By supplying American oil to Belarus, we are helping to light and heat homes and businesses and we are strengthening the country’s sovereignty and economic independence. I am proud to contribute from my hometown of Tulsa, and I am excited about Oklahoma’s future in helping to develop a prosperous and energy independent Central and Eastern Europe.
Dariusz Cichocki is president of Tulsa-based 3 Seas Energy and Getka.
FEATURED VIDEO