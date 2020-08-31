Dariusz Cichocki: Oklahoma helps stabilize energy markets throughout Central and Eastern Europe

As a dual citizen of the United States and Poland, I am keenly aware of how the current Belarusian conflict affects world events.

Alexander Lukashenko’s Aug. 9 reelection triggered protests, and although the issue may seem a world away, it has a unique connection to Oklahoma because of our critical position in the global marketplace of oil and gas.

I am proud that my Tulsa-based companies, 3 Seas Energy and Getka, are helping to meet the growing energy demands throughout Central and Eastern Europe and stabilize markets for critical U.S. allies to achieve energy independence.

My background influences our corporate focus, so I would like to provide some context. I was born in Warsaw in 1981, a year in which world events set the stage for a tumultuous decade and ushered in a political sea change in Poland and Central Europe.

These changes made Poland the center of a movement that helped bring down a decaying Soviet system and helped free my birth country and many others in Eastern Europe to determine their own path forward. More than any other country in the West, the United States made this possible — not with weapons, but with ideas.