Dara Homer: If we want to prevent the next pandemic, we need to change the meat we eat

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some of us are struggling to eat and others are binging on junk food during moments of stress. But in one way or another, food is something that we all have to think about every day.

As we face the uncomfortable realities of the pandemic, we have the chance to reevaluate the systems that produce our food. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that three out of four emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they arise as a product of our relationship with animals. While we might picture farmers interacting with cows and pigs in green pastures like those often pictured on meat packaging, the reality is that 99% of farmed animals in the U.S. live in factory farms. We need to stop the next pandemic before it closes more small businesses and pushes even more Americans out of their jobs, and we can do it by changing our food system.