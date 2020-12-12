Dahleen Glanton: The Kyle Rittenhouse case is about vigilante justice. Let’s hope it doesn’t prevail

“He was there to help people,” she said. “He went there, spent the night at a friend’s house the night before. They went and cleaned graffiti up. He was always about helping people.”

She insists that the video of her son shooting the three protesters proves it was self-defense.

A court will eventually decide whether the shooting was justified. But there are some things we know already. Kyle Rittenhouse is young and irresponsible, but he is no hero.

His mother conceded to the Tribune in November that her son should have been home in Illinois that night. She has repeatedly suggested that the protesters should have been home as well.

“No one should have been there,” she said. “The protesters should not have been there, also. My son shouldn’t have been there either.”

She is wrong about the protesters. Protests and counterprotests are integral parts of our democracy. Our nation thrives when people are allowed to take to the streets peacefully and stand up for what they believe in.

When demonstrations get out of hand, it’s the job of the police to bring them under control — not self-appointed civilian overseers who are convinced of their superiority.