COVID-19 took a Tulsa minister close to death and gave him a new appreciation of life

Rehabilitation has been extensive and ongoing. The Wilburn home was adjusted to accommodate his temporary assistive aids like a walker and various rails.

“With every milestone he reached, we’ve gotten rid of one piece of equipment,” said Shannon Wilburn. “He’s at about 90%, and we are grateful.”

The long-term effects of the virus are unknown because it’s a new virus. Mitch Wilburn says that his breathing has come back but other health problems pop up. Doctors aren’t certain whether those symptoms are related to the virus.

For many people, those unanswered questions can be a spiraling frustration, but Wilburn has a different take.

“No. 1, it could be worse, and I am thankful for all that is going right for me,” he said. “No. 2, you have to not view this recovery in weeks but in months or maybe a year. There may be some who have got to look at multiple years. You’ve got to give yourself time and not be too hard on yourself.

“And No. 3, get over yourself and go serve others. As long as I remain myopic, that poor-me attitude will be reflected. As soon as I get out there and invest in others, help carry their burden, there is no way that doesn’t help me.”