Counterpoint: Skip foreign languages at your own peril

On a fall day in 1974, I walked into a Russian language course at Hunter College, one of the Manhattan campuses of the public City University of New York system.

In New York for back-to-back college internships at the Paris Review literary magazine and the New York Times, I chose Hunter because it offered evening classes.

As editor of my high school newspaper outside Detroit, I’d had a strong interest in current events, and no ongoing story was bigger or more consequential than the global superpower rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.

But what brought me to that nighttime class at Hunter was less weighty: I’d just read Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment.” So brilliant was his monumental novel about a misguided young man who becomes a murderer, I vowed to someday read it in Russian.

Little did I know then that the decision to master Russian would lead, 15 years later, to my assignment as a Moscow correspondent covering the collapse of the Soviet Union. By then, I was fluent enough to conduct interviews with Russians in their native tongue.