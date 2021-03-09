Commentary: Why do we pay the highest drug prices in the world?

For decades, drug companies have raised drug prices with impunity. The average annual cost of widely used brand name prescription drugs more than quadrupled between 2006 and 2018.
For too long, drug companies have been price- gouging seniors and hardworking Americans. Consider insulin, used to treat diabetes, which often costs hundreds of dollars per month. Insulins are hardly new to the market. They were invented nearly a century ago, yet modern formulations remain under patent thanks to drug makers manipulating the system.
Meanwhile, insulins are far from the only example of drugs with high and growing prices. For more than a decade, brand-name drug price increases have exceeded inflation by two-fold to more than 100-fold. Launch prices are skyrocketing, as well. We are now seeing drugs enter the market with seven-figure price tags.
Some drug manufacturers claim that high drug prices are needed to support innovation. However, research has consistently demonstrated no correlation between drug prices and innovation. Further, more than three-quarters of drug patents awarded in recent years were for existing drugs that had been recycled or repurposed.
The root cause of the problem is clear: the high prices of prescription drugs are set by pharmaceutical companies when they first come on the market, subsequently increasing year after year.
Drug manufacturers’ outrageous pricing behavior has real consequences for patients. Some trek to Canada, while others risk their lives by rationing or skipping doses. A recent survey by AARP found that 34 percent of Oklahomans stopped taking a prescription drug as prescribed due to cost. This staggering number hinders our ability to improve health outcomes without a doubt.
It is not just patients being affected by drug company pricing practices: each of us is already paying for skyrocketing drug prices. We pay not only at the pharmacy counter, but through higher insurance premiums and higher taxes we pay to fund programs like Medicare and Medicaid.
Americans over 50 are hit especially hard. Medicare Part D enrollees take an average of more than four prescriptions per month, and their average annual income is around $26,000. One in three Americans has not taken a medication as prescribed because of the cost.
Meanwhile, drug companies are fighting for the status quo and blocking needed improvements to the system that could bring relief to seniors, families and small businesses. The industry is spending record sums on hiring lobbyists, and they are running ads claiming that more affordable drugs will harm consumers.
Fortunately, state Sen. Greg McCortney and state Rep. Marcus McEntire have found a solution in Senate Bill 734.
SB 734 creates a mechanism whereby insurance companies can utilize Canada’s negotiated prices as a bargaining tool. It creates a process similar to how you and I shop for a car. New cars have a manufacturer’s suggested retail price, or MSRP. The MSRP would be the maximum we would pay. From there, we call around to different dealers or look online and determine the lowest price, using each dealership’s offer to get the best price.
SB 734 works the same way by creating a common upper payment limit, or MSRP, for the 250 most costly drugs. Insurance companies would then begin negotiating from there.
SB 734 also requires the savings to be directly passed on to the consumer, either through lower premiums or reduced co-pays. In fact, it is estimated that the bill will save Oklahoma taxpayers $52 million alone. Imagine the savings that could be realized throughout the state.
The flat truth is medications do not work if patients cannot afford them. It is far past time we put an end to drug companies’ anti-competitive behavior.
Oklahomans cannot afford to pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. Thankfully, the Oklahoma Legislature has an opportunity to help Oklahomans with the passage of SB 734.
Joe Ann Vermillion is AARP Oklahoma state president.
