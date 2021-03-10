Commentary: Tulsa food service workers deserve a 'living wage.' Let's give it to them

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly every facet of our lives, but it has had a particularly devastating impact on the food service industry. An estimated 20% of the service industry is currently unemployed, and those still employed are suffering from a consistent decline in equitable wages.

The pandemic clearly demonstrates the necessity of service industry employees to sustaining restaurant operations and maintaining America’s food supply. Without them, dinner could not be ordered, meals could not be prepared and cocktails could not be energetically shaken. Yet, these workers are crashing through the social safety net at alarming rates.

Although the average pay for restaurant workers is slightly above minimum wage, many employees working full time do not earn above the federal poverty line, cannot meet basic needs and must rely on government assistance. The cost of public assistance to frontline workers in the fast-food industry alone is nearly $7 billion per year!

Since the late 1960s, lawmakers have let the value of the minimum wage erode, allowing inflation to reduce gradually the buying power of a minimum wage income. This decline in purchasing power means low-wage workers have to work longer hours now just to achieve the standard of living that was considered the bare minimum half a century ago.