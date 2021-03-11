Commentary: Sen. Jim Inhofe’s call to move the 2022 Beijing Olympics — but not boycott — is right

Sen. Jim Inhofe has called on the International Olympic Committee to strip China of the right to host the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
He and other senators have made their position clear: Given what we know about China’s repression of free speech in Hong Kong and its extermination of its Uighur population, it’s inappropriate that they be given the honor of hosting the Olympic Games.
This is the only defensible American position on this subject: Team USA athletes should attend the games regardless of where they are held, but the IOC shouldn’t hand the keys of the Olympic kingdom over to a totalitarian government.
“I am glad to join Sen. Rick Scott in re-introducing this resolution calling on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Communist China,” Inhofe announced, “and relocate the games to a country where the government respects the dignity and human rights of all people.
“The Chinese Communist Party continues to oppress the Chinese people — we’ve seen it in the genocide in Xinjiang as well as in Hong Kong. We should not condone the Party’s actions by allowing the 2022 Winter Olympics to take place in Beijing.”
This position deserves more attention than it’s received. For one thing, the senator is right to ratchet up the pressure on China at a moment when the United States has good reason to be concerned about everything from their unfair trade practices to their encroachments on free speech to their stealing of intellectual property. It would be absurd for the United States to not speak out prior to a giant, global Olympic parade for the Chinese Communist Party.
The Scott and Inhofe resolution doesn’t ask for anything more than a re-bidding of the Olympic host site. Countless countries —including those who have hosted in the past —might put their hands up, and several, including the U.S., have a strong track record on human rights issues
Critically, Scott paired his introduction of the resolution with an important attachment: He will not prevent American athletes from attending the Games. This is crucial. It was President Jimmy Carter who attempted to use a boycott against the Soviet Union, and failed spectacularly. The athletes lost; the Soviet Union won. We do not want a repeat of that, which is why the proposal hits the right target: We have to punish China, not our would-be Olympians.
But make no mistake: Sens. Inhofe, Scott, and others who joined them are trying to call attention to an issue that deserves it. The 1,200 internment camps that warehouse ethnic Muslims in China are some of the worst human rights tragedies of our time. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to this, and it’s critical that the United States continue to speak up.
It matters all the more given the current occupants of the White House. No one is expecting toughness on China from a Biden administration that seems only too willing to press the undo button on everything achieved by the Trump administration. Which is why actions like those of Inhofe are critical: In place of a White House that is considering the wrong move (a boycott), the senator has offered a vital and urgent call for the right move: The Olympic Games should be moved out of Beijing, and the world should not dignify the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses with a signature international sporting event.
Shane Jemison is vice chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party. He lives in Wapanucka.
