Commentary: Sen. Jim Inhofe’s call to move the 2022 Beijing Olympics — but not boycott — is right

The Scott and Inhofe resolution doesn’t ask for anything more than a re-bidding of the Olympic host site. Countless countries —including those who have hosted in the past —might put their hands up, and several, including the U.S., have a strong track record on human rights issues

Critically, Scott paired his introduction of the resolution with an important attachment: He will not prevent American athletes from attending the Games. This is crucial. It was President Jimmy Carter who attempted to use a boycott against the Soviet Union, and failed spectacularly. The athletes lost; the Soviet Union won. We do not want a repeat of that, which is why the proposal hits the right target: We have to punish China, not our would-be Olympians.

But make no mistake: Sens. Inhofe, Scott, and others who joined them are trying to call attention to an issue that deserves it. The 1,200 internment camps that warehouse ethnic Muslims in China are some of the worst human rights tragedies of our time. The world can no longer turn a blind eye to this, and it’s critical that the United States continue to speak up.