Commentary: Oklahoma Legislature will be the redistricting job done, despite census bureau problems

The estimates are thought to be very accurate. But if adjustments are necessary to conform to the constitutional standard of one person one vote following the release of the 2020 Census redistricting data, the Legislature will reconvene in a special session to adjust its legislative district lines.

No adjustments are necessary when it comes to the public’s front and center role in redistricting at the Capitol. Now is the time for you to share with your senator or representative your questions and comments about redistricting.

We’ve held numerous town hall meetings across the state. You can log-on to the Senate or House websites to view the archived video of those meetings and hear what is on the mind of our fellow Oklahomans when it comes to redistricting.

Beyond communicating your concerns, redistricting is an interactive process for citizens. We are excited to partner with a third-party vendor that will allow you to draw a map for either the 48-seat Senate or the 101-seat House. You must be an Oklahoma resident to submit a map and there is a limit of one map submission per person. The submissions are due to the Oklahoma Senate by 5 p.m. April 4. There are more detailed instructions about the process and links to the third-party vendor to draw your maps on the Senate and House redistricting websites.