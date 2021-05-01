Commentary: Jenks superintendent calls for thanks to teachers and all the other school workers who made education in a pandemic possible and effective

What a year!

School has never looked like this. It’s never felt like this. Never have there been so many weighty decisions and tedious considerations for simply educating students.

Through all the uncertainty and anxiety, our employees have consistently redefined what it means to be resilient. As they have been asked to adopt new routines or adapt to changing guidelines, their commitment to serving students has never wavered. They have made sacrifices and faced fears while modeling safe behaviors. They have been calm, reassuring voices in the lives of students. When faced with more questions than answers, they have bravely cast aside doubts to embrace a mindset of doing what is best for students.

Teachers are unsung heroes in any year. In a global pandemic, they have been asked to do more and be more than ever before. Adhere to all the safety guidelines. Make sure the students in quarantine have access to the lessons and support. Be prepared at any time to transition from in-person learning to distance learning. Check in on the health and wellbeing of students and families. Limit risk of exposure while attempting to provide the same caliber of instruction and personalized learning experience to every student. Remember to breathe. Put on a smile underneath that mask. Wake up tomorrow and do it all over again.