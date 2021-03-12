Commentary: Hey, Jeep! Don't use my tribe's name to sell your company's product

Stealing a car is a terrible crime. Stealing the proud and historic name of an entire group of people in order to brand a car is even worse.
While many products have stolen the names of Native Americans, all being offensive, the sheer longevity of Jeep Cherokee is particularly troubling. It has survived decades, as well as a trio of owners, the multinational Stellantis, based in Amsterdam, being the most recent.
Stellantis told me that the name Cherokee on a Jeep was meant to honor my people. Here was a canned answer, one that neatly avoids asking whether we want such an honor, or need such an honor.
Riddle me this, Stellantis, if you genuinely are praising Cherokees, then what in fact is a “Grand Cherokee.” I am a Cherokee, but I have no idea. (The Jeep “Grand Cherokee” has been manufactured since 1992.)
In Cherokee folklore, there is an evil spirit known as the Raven Mocker. It is invisible to all but some medicine men. Arriving on the wind, it mimics the sound of a raven’s cry, the sound of impending death. The Raven Mocker then eats its victim’s heart without even leaving a mark on the body.
There might well be a metaphor here to be considered. Despite changes of ownership, despite the passage of time, the Jeep Cherokee arrives, over and over again, to steal from us, our heritage, our history, our name, our heart.
My contact with Stellantis came after my first op-ed on this subject was published in “USA Today” in December. It helped ignite an international debate on this subject, one that I’m proud Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has addressed with his typical dignity and strength of character.
Yes, the debate has grown and changed. But has Stellantis? Their remarks to me leave me wondering.
Talking with my father about this problem, he immediately came up with better names for the Jeep, which it probably needs not only to avoid being racist, but also to breathe new life into a product line that needs it.
Consider how much more logical, humane, and, yes, marketable, my father’s suggestions are: “Jeep Getaway” and “Jeep Cliffhanger.” Those two possibilities came to him in mere seconds, and certainly seem more accurate and evocative than appropriating the name of indigenous people who were forced to travel cross-country on the Trail of Tears. (Note to Stellantis: My Dad can come up with many more of these. Give him a call. Just please don’t call him a Jeep.)
Branding a car makes sense. Branding it with the name of our ethnicity, any ethnicity, does not.
We will be branded no more. This racism must end, Stellantis. And it will. We know it, even if you currently remain frozen in the view that money is more important than anything else.
Come to think of it, perhaps the better metaphor of the Raven Mocker is that its raven cry is now signaling the end of the Jeep Cherokee. Eat your heart out, Stellantis.
Yes, the Jeep Cherokee name will have to change. In the 21st century, it is only a matter of when, not if.
An Oklahoman and a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Gary D. Rhodes, Ph.D., is an associate professor of film and mass media at the University of Central Florida. He is the author of numerous books, and the writer-director of numerous films.
