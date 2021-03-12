Commentary: Hey, Jeep! Don't use my tribe's name to sell your company's product

My contact with Stellantis came after my first op-ed on this subject was published in “USA Today” in December. It helped ignite an international debate on this subject, one that I’m proud Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has addressed with his typical dignity and strength of character.

Yes, the debate has grown and changed. But has Stellantis? Their remarks to me leave me wondering.

Talking with my father about this problem, he immediately came up with better names for the Jeep, which it probably needs not only to avoid being racist, but also to breathe new life into a product line that needs it.

Consider how much more logical, humane, and, yes, marketable, my father’s suggestions are: “Jeep Getaway” and “Jeep Cliffhanger.” Those two possibilities came to him in mere seconds, and certainly seem more accurate and evocative than appropriating the name of indigenous people who were forced to travel cross-country on the Trail of Tears. (Note to Stellantis: My Dad can come up with many more of these. Give him a call. Just please don’t call him a Jeep.)

Branding a car makes sense. Branding it with the name of our ethnicity, any ethnicity, does not.