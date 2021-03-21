Commentary: Former Cherokee principal chief says we can and must repair damage down to the nation's sense of community

Community is commonly defined as people living in the same place and sharing characteristics. Those in community have a feeling of fellowship demonstrated by common attitudes, interests and goals. We in Tulsa are “in community” with each other.
However, no community is homogenous — there are racial, political, economic and geographical divides. Not everyone shares common attitudes and interests. These differences are causes for concern — but there is reason for hope.
Recognizing these differences, what holds us together as a community? Most of us like our neighbors and our neighborhoods. Gathering Place, Gilcrease, Philbrook as well as a host of other cultural and educational venues bring us together. Overall, Tulsa is an incredible place to build a life.
Yet, not all is perfect. There are inequities in our school system, unfounded prejudices pervade and political differences separate those of good will. Social media brings all this together in a toxic brew.
The Black Lives Matter movement gave us an opportunity to imagine our community as something different. It was comprised of a mixture of races and ethnicities coming together to oppose four centuries of oppression and, often, legally sanctioned segregation. Here in Tulsa, the BLM movement is partly responsible for us coming to grips with our community’s history of injustice as we finally face the shameful legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Last summer’s demonstrations and protests offered us the opportunity to engage our community in crucial conversations. We must now build on that moment and engage each other even more transparently and deeply. Let us resolve never to allow QAnon cultists, white supremacists and craven, power-hungry politicians to destroy our community.
This requires we confront the fractures within our community. When we do so, we are likely to find that our community is much stronger and more resilient than we can possibly imagine.
There are many things we can do to strengthen our community. For instance, if every child is guaranteed 12 years of high-quality education, we will foster future generational immunity to the ignorance and misunderstanding countenanced by earlier generations. If we take time to be with the “other” by visiting those who don’t look, act or think like us, we will break down our preconceptions. We will weave new threads that strengthen our community. If we transform our politics by electing women and men who will do what is the best interest of our community, rather than what is in their self-interest — be that guaranteeing a lifetime sinecure or financial rewards — we ensure leadership to help our community thrive.
Many in our community watched in horror as “patriots” attacked the U.S. Capitol. The insurrection, inspired by a twice impeached former president presents important questions. Some would let loyalty to an individual trump our shared values and common interests. This is selfishness and destroys the fabric of community. Worse, the cowardice of the those we elected to represent us and stand up for the Rule of Law is a dispiriting example of why we need to reweave the fabric of our social compact.
A book that I recently finished, Apeirogon, has a timely and memorable line: “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I have begun to change myself.” This reminds me that building on the sacrifice of those who came before, we can discover, or rediscover, areas of shared values and common interests and change ourselves. We and our fellows can mend and strengthen that community we strive to leave to posterity.
Ross O. Swimmer, a Tulsa attorney, is a former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of Indian affairs with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. He is special trustee for American Indians at the U.S. Department of the Interior and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.
Oklahoma lawmakers need to learn Whitty’s Law
Ross O. Swimmer, a Tulsa attorney, is a former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and former assistant secretary of Indian affairs with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs. He is special trustee for American Indians at the U.S. Department of the Interior and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by Community Advisory Board members appear in this space most weeks.