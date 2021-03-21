Commentary: Former Cherokee principal chief says we can and must repair damage down to the nation's sense of community

Last summer’s demonstrations and protests offered us the opportunity to engage our community in crucial conversations. We must now build on that moment and engage each other even more transparently and deeply. Let us resolve never to allow QAnon cultists, white supremacists and craven, power-hungry politicians to destroy our community.

This requires we confront the fractures within our community. When we do so, we are likely to find that our community is much stronger and more resilient than we can possibly imagine.

There are many things we can do to strengthen our community. For instance, if every child is guaranteed 12 years of high-quality education, we will foster future generational immunity to the ignorance and misunderstanding countenanced by earlier generations. If we take time to be with the “other” by visiting those who don’t look, act or think like us, we will break down our preconceptions. We will weave new threads that strengthen our community. If we transform our politics by electing women and men who will do what is the best interest of our community, rather than what is in their self-interest — be that guaranteeing a lifetime sinecure or financial rewards — we ensure leadership to help our community thrive.