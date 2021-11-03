Columnist: America's incoherent energy-climate policies

What does Biden do next? In August, with the price of oil, and especially gasoline, rising, he begs the Organization of Petroleum Exporters to pump more oil to lower prices. As Econ 101 tells us, lower prices will mean more oil will be demanded.

But how do we get to net zero by encouraging more oil production and consumption? Well, we don’t.

A climate alarmist like Biden should be delighted with higher prices for oil and natural gas. It will reduce fossil fuel consumption. In fact, all of his other policies will raise fossil fuel prices.

Worse still, with gas prices remaining high in October, he asked U.S. producers to pump more oil. He was tacitly asking for more fracking because so much U.S. oil and natural gas is produced that way.

So here we are. According to the president (as well as many Democrats in Congress) life on Earth is endangered by burning fossil fuels; to prevent it, we must stop burning them.

That is, we must unless our political party’s chances in the next election are imperiled.

How seriously should we take Biden when he claims we face an existential threat? By his actions, it’s not clear even he believes it.