Columnist: American economy could jump by $13 trillion if recovery efforts focused on women

Although women have historically been at a disadvantage in the workplace, women are suffering the effects of the pandemic in shocking ways.

Prior to COVID-19, our economy was already doing a disservice to millions of working women. Nearly half of all working women work in jobs paying low wages, with median earnings of only $10.93 per hour.

The percentage of low-wage workers is higher for Black women (54%) and Latinx women (64%) than it is for white women with 40% working in low-wage jobs. This difference reflects our nation’s ongoing battle with structural racism that has limited options in education, housing and employment for people of color.

While things were bad before, the pandemic only made things worse.

Women have disproportionately accounted for pandemic-related job losses, and we are nearly twice as likely as men to lose our jobs post-pandemic. Women of color experience even higher rates of unemployment and discrimination because of their concentration in low-wage and face-to-face jobs.

One out of four women who became unemployed during the pandemic reported the job loss was due to a lack of child care, twice the rate of men surveyed. In a recent study, Newsweek reported how the pandemic could cost a typical woman in America $600,000 in lifetime income.