Column: You would not want to be in Merrick Garland's shoes

Don’t you feel a wee bit bad for Merrick Garland?

Granted, you’re probably infuriated that the fascist putsch plotters continue to roam free. Which means you’re probably asking yourself on a hourly basis, “When oh when oh when is someone gonna frickin’ do something about it?”

That lament may well be aimed at the U.S. attorney general, who has vowed to restore the rule of law by bringing justice back to the Justice Department. By now it’s crystal clear that the lowest people in the highest places, on the eve of Jan. 6, conspired to take democracy down.

Indeed, the House voted to recommend that subpoena stonewaller Steve Bannon be prosecuted by the DOJ for criminal contempt. (Nine Republicans even concurred.) As Adam Schiff remarked, “Are some people truly above the law, beholden to nothing and no one, free to ignore the law and without consequence?”

I guess we’ll find out at some point. All Garland has said thus far is that his department “will apply the facts and the law and make a decision consistent with the principles of prosecution,” which could mean anything.

But, if I may muster a smidgen of sympathy, Garland is in a tough position. He’s a high-minded man of probity who’s been tasked to confront the lowest form of human life.