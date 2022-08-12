Column: With school starting, no family should be without internet

The pandemic era demonstrated that access to the internet is crucial for all children and adults.

Internet providers like Cox are dedicated to ensuring internet access for households of all incomes and economic statuses in our communities. There’s never been a better time for families to get connected, and for many, it can be at no cost.

In early May, leaders from Cox and other internet providers gathered at the White House to announce a partnership involving the Affordable Connectivity Program, which makes high-speed internet more affordable and accessible to households across the nation.

While Cox has provided low-cost internet access for low-income families with K-12 students for years for only $9.95, there are now additional subsidies available through the ACP that afford access to high-speed internet service at no cost for eligible families.

According to the White House, nearly 40% of American households are eligible for the subsidy through the ACP, and 11 million households have already signed up to lower their monthly bills and access affordable high-speed internet.

Because the Tulsa metro is designated as tribal land, every eligible family can now enjoy up to $75 credit toward their internet each month through www.Cox.com/ACP.

Cox’s commitment began before the pandemic, though. We have had a long-standing commitment to narrow the digital divide and have connected more than 1.4 million people to the internet through Cox-enabled Digital Equity Programs, including thousands of families in Oklahoma.

More recently, we launched an initiative in partnership with the Mayor’s Internet Access Task Force, a group composed of more than 40 civic leaders, elected officials, school administrators, social workers, internet service providers, the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Responds and IT professionals.

Through the program, internet access was provided to eligible families at no charge. With the ACP available through Cox, the options are now even more plentiful.

Cox also designed a special initiative to ensure that the many Afghan refugees settling in Tulsa can have access to free internet as they assimilate into Tulsa, continue their education and pursue gainful employment.

Cox is also expanding our footprint to reach underserved and rural communities. To this effort, Cox has pledged $400 million over the next three years to provide fast and reliable internet services to new homes and business in communities near our existing footprint.

More rural areas in northeast Oklahoma into which Cox will be expanding include Tahlequah, Collinsville and Skiatook, with more expansion announcements forthcoming.

Not one student in the Tulsa metro should be without access to high-speed internet. Our commitment to digital equity continues to be our guiding purpose in ensuring that families stay connected at an affordable cost or at no cost.

Visit cox.com/digitalequity to confirm eligibility, sign up and ensure that all Tulsans can advance their education, work remotely and be enlightened by access to the world directly from home.

Roger Ramseyer is the vice president and market leader at Cox Tulsa and served as the 2020 Tulsa Regional Chamber chairman.